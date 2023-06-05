International tourists to Hanoi grew dramatically in the first five months of 2023

The number of international visitors visiting Hanoi in the year’s first five months is expected to triple. As a consequence, total tourism income nearly doubled compared to 2022.

In general, the Hanoi tourist industry attracted more than 10 million visitors in the first five months of 2023, a rise of about 60% over the same time in 2022. International tourists grew roughly tenfold, while domestic tourists climbed by more than thrice. Total tourist revenue is estimated to be more than VND 37,000 billion, nearly doubling from the same period last year.

These are positive signs for the resurgence of Vietnam’s tourist industry after COVID-19.

@vtv.vn