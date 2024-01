Popular destinations in Vietnam that international tourists are actively searching for include Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi, and two famous coastal spots, Da Nang and Phu Quoc. Following these are Hoi An, Nha Trang, Da Lat, Hue, and Phan Thiet.

Recently, international media and travel publications have frequently praised several attractive destinations in Vietnam, contributing to promoting the country’s beautiful image worldwide. Among them, Ha Long Bay is recognized as the most impressive spot for sunrise and sunset viewing (Travel+Leisure); Hanoi is acknowledged as the most beautiful destination in Southeast Asia (The Travel, Canada); Ha Giang is listed among the 52 fantastic destinations for travelers in 2023 (The New York Times, USA); Ninh Binh is considered one of the best destinations in 2023 (Forbes), and Sapa is recognized as one of the most beautiful small towns in the world (Condé Nast Traveler)…

According to forecasts from the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) and the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC), international tourism activities are expected to fully recover by the end of 2024, reaching levels comparable to those in 2019. However, the recovery rate varies across regions. The changing preferences of international tourists demand higher quality products, diverse and unique experiences.

The number of international visitors to Vietnam is projected to equal that of 2019, while domestic tourism continues to grow at a slower pace. In 2024, the Vietnamese tourism industry aims to welcome 17-18 million international visitors and serve 110 million domestic tourists (including approximately 72.5 million overnight stays). The total revenue from tourism is expected to reach around VND 840 trillion.

