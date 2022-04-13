International tourists from cruise ships will come to Vietnam from the end of this year

The leading companies in the cruise industry said that many international shipping lines have scheduled to bring guests to Vietnam from the end of this year.

According to Nguyen Huu Y Yen, General Director of Saigontourist Travel Service Company, the company will start welcoming international tourists from cruise ships from the beginning of December with a schedule of 3 Celebrity trains of Royal Caribbean Cruise Line every month.

Most of the passengers on board are of American and European nationality. Each time, the ship will dock at Saigon, Da Nang and Ha Long ports. The train has scheduled to bring tourists to Vietnam from December this year until the winter of international tourists at the end of 2024.

“The number of ships docking is still less than before the epidemic, but we are still working with other shipping lines, including river ships, to find opportunities to bring tourists to Vietnam,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mr. Phan Xuan Anh, Chairman of Viet Excursions Company, said that the company has received very positive feedback from international shipping lines for the new cruise season at the end of this year and the beginning of 2023.

It is estimated that from November this year, the company will receive about 20 ships from Europe and the US every month to the ports of Phu My, Saigon, Nha Trang, Chan May and Quang Ninh.

Among them, Saigon port (HCMC) is the place chosen by shipping lines to call the most. Next is Chan May port (Thua Thien – Hue province).

“The tours are still opened for sale, so we don’t know what the number of arrivals will be, but the number of ships in the next season is equal to that of before the epidemic,” said Mr. Xuan Anh.

Regarding products for cruise tourists in the near future, he said that there are not too many changes in the tour program. However, partners require more green tourism, prefer service providers with open space.

@ Saigon Times

