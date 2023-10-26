International tourists are returning to Phu Quoc

Between October 24 and 25, two transit flights brought a total of 427 Russian tourists to Phu Quoc. These flights marked the first time in over a year that routes have reopened to welcome Eastern European passengers to Phu Quoc and Vietnam in general. The event has received positive attention from international tourists, particularly those from Eastern European and Central Asian markets.

Mr. Bui Quoc Thai, the Director of the Kien Giang Provincial Department of Tourism, has expressed his satisfaction with the recent influx of international flights to Phu Quoc. He sees this as a good sign for local tourism, which has otherwise been quiet. In the coming months, the Kien Giang tourism industry will focus on promoting Phu Quoc as an attractive and safe destination for tourists. They plan to communicate the visa exemption policy for international tourists, strengthen coordination with diplomatic agencies and Vietnamese representatives abroad, and promote tourism.

Korean Air will commence commercial flights from Seoul to Phu Quoc on November 26, with a frequency of one flight per day and an aircraft capacity of 330 seats. Jin Air and Jeju Air will also soon operate commercial flights to Phu Quoc, with a frequency of three flights per week and an aircraft capacity of 220 seats.

The recovery of key international tourist markets such as Eastern Europe, and South Korea, and potential new markets such as Kazakhstan demonstrates the special attraction of Phu Quoc, which CNN Travel and The Travel have both named “the cheapest tourist island in the world.”

@vtv.vn