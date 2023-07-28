International tourist arrivals to Vietnam in July reach highest since the pandemic

Vietnam welcomed over 1 million international tourists in July, the highest number for the tourism industry since the Covid-19 pandemic. In total, during the first seven months, there were nearly 6.6 million international arrivals.

According to the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism, in July 2023, Vietnam received 1,038.6 million international tourists, an increase of 6.5% compared to the previous month. Compared to the same period in 2022, international arrivals to Vietnam surged by 194.6%.

This marks the first month in 2023 and post-Covid-19 pandemic where the tourism industry surpassed 1 million international visitors.

During the first seven months, the total number of international tourists reached nearly 6.6 million, a remarkable growth of 592.8% compared to the same period last year, equivalent to 83% of the 2023 annual target.

Among the continents, Europe experienced the strongest growth with a 27% increase compared to June 2023.

Notably, several markets contributed significantly to the growth, including the United Kingdom at 14.5%, France at 35.9%, and Germany at 27.3%. Additionally, Norway saw a remarkable increase of 250.8%, Belgium with 154%, Denmark with 152%, the Netherlands with 44.6%, and Spain with almost 53%.

Top 10 markets sending customers in the first 7 months of 2023 (thousand turns) (Source: General Statistics Office).

In July, many of Vietnam’s top tourist markets showed positive growth compared to the previous month: South Korea increased by 6%, China by 14%, the United States by 7%, Taiwan by 31.3%, Japan by 15%, and Australia by 34.3%. However, some nearby Southeast Asian markets experienced a decline, with Thailand dropping by 19.1%, Malaysia by 24.5%, and Cambodia by 9.8%. In terms of market scale, South Korea remained the largest source of tourists during the first seven months of 2023, sending nearly 1.9 million visitors (accounting for nearly 1/3 of the total). China ranked second with 738,000 visitors, and the United States came third with 445,000 visitors. Among the top 10 markets, Northeast Asia accounted for 4 markets: South Korea (1.888 million visitors), China (738,000 visitors), Taiwan – China (415,000 visitors), and Japan (284,000 visitors). Southeast Asia contributed three markets: Thailand (290,000 visitors), Malaysia (262,000 visitors), and Cambodia (225,000 visitors). Australia ranked 9th, and India ranked 10th. In Europe, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany were the largest source markets. The Russian market also showed signs of recovery, with nearly 70,000 visitors during the first seven months. Achieving 83% of the annual international tourist target within the first seven months suggests that the tourism industry is likely to reach its goal soon. Regarding domestic tourists, in July 2023, Vietnam recorded 12.5 million trips, of which 8.3 million were overnight stays. The total number of domestic tourists during the first seven months was 76.5 million trips. The estimated total revenue from tourism for the first seven months reached 416.6 trillion VND. @Vietnamnet