International tourism fair in Can Tho anticipates welcoming 20,000 visitors

According to information from the Department of Culture, Sports, and Tourism of Can Tho City, the Vietnam International Travel Mart – VITM Can Tho 2023 will be held locally for three days, from December 1st to 3rd, 2023.

The organizers aim to boost the recovery and accelerate the development of tourism with VITM Can Tho 2023. There will be 350 booths representing businesses from 40 provinces and cities across Vietnam and 10 international countries. The event is expected to attract 20,000 to 30,000 visitors who will come to work, explore, and shop.

Under the theme “Ecotourism – The Mekong Delta,” VITM aims to promote diverse and unique ecological tourism resources in Can Tho and the Mekong Delta as a whole.

This international event is organized by the Vietnam Tourism Association in collaboration with the Department of Culture, Sports, and Tourism of Can Tho City, the Mekong Delta Tourism Association, and the Can Tho Tourism Association.

Ms. Dao Thi Thanh Thuy, Deputy Director of the Department of Culture, Sports, and Tourism of Can Tho City, mentioned that the city has nearly 640 lodging establishments with over 11,000 rooms. However, the number of domestic and international guests staying in the province is still relatively low. Therefore, through the trade fair, local authorities hope to attract more businesses for commercial promotion and encourage more tourists to choose Can Tho and the Mekong Delta for sightseeing and experiences.

In addition, VITM Can Tho 2023 will feature business promotion activities with around 2,000 Vietnamese and international enterprises participating over three days. It will also bring together 120 travel companies, including 60 international companies from countries such as France, Japan, South Korea, the Philippines, Indonesia, as well as 60 leading Vietnamese companies.

The fair will also host various meetings between business partners (B2B), businesses and consumers (B2C), and two survey teams will visit prominent tourist destinations in the Mekong Delta region. Through these activities, businesses will assess tourism products, service quality, and develop suitable programs to promote and market their products to tourists.

Can Tho City organizes a major international tourism event in early December 2023. (Photo: Linh Trang)

Before this, the 17th International Travel Expo Ho Chi Minh City 2023 (ITE HCMC 2023) was inaugurated on the morning of September 7th. ITE HCMC also aims to promote the growth of the international tourist market to Vietnam, increase the flow of tourists between countries, and optimize tourism income by connecting trade between Vietnamese tourism businesses and businesses from countries along the Mekong River and traditional markets, as well as potential markets in the region and the world.

ITE HCMC 2023 attracted more than 400 exhibition booths and brands, including national and local tourism promotion agencies, tourism associations, research institutes, travel agencies, lodging facilities, airlines, and transportation companies. Additionally, 199 international buyers from 42 countries and territories attended the event.

