International river cruise ship return to Vietnam

On July 18, the river cruise ship Indochine 2 brought 30 Australian tourists to Ho Chi Minh City for tourism. According to the ship-catching enterprise, Saigontourist Travel Service Company, this is the first riverboat to bring international tourists to Vietnam after more than 2 years of suspension due to the Covid-19 epidemic.

The tour guide of Saigontourist Travel Service Company is guiding tourists from the Indochine 2 river cruise ship to visit Ho Chi Minh City. Photo: DNCC

The Indochine 2 ship will take international tourists on a 9-day 8-night trip on the journey from Ho Chi Minh City to My Tho, Cai Be, Vinh Long, Sa Dec, Chau Doc and connect to Cambodia through Vinh Xuong border gate.

In a recent conversation with KTSG Online, Mr. Nguyen Huu Y Yen, General Director of Saigontourist Travel Service Company, said that it is making efforts to attract international tourists, including tourists traveling by river and sea way back to Vietnam.

After guests arrive by riverboat, the company will continue to welcome visitors by cruise ship at the end of this year’s tourist season. For the cruise line alone, it is expected that during the tourist season from late 2022 to early 2023, Saigontourist will welcome international tourists to Vietnam from more than 20 ships.

@ Saigon Tiep Thi