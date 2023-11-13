International, homegrown developers win big at the 9th PropertyGuru Vietnam Property Awards

CapitaLand Development (Vietnam) leads pack of winning, world-class companies at the HCMC Gala

PropertyGuru Group (NYSE: PGRU), Southeast Asia’s leading property technology company, proudly announced today the Winners of the 9th Annual PropertyGuru Vietnam Property Awards.

The black-tie gala dinner and presentation ceremony, held for the first time at Vinpearl Landmark 81, Autograph Collection in Ho Chi Minh City, gave honour to the developers and projects that have elevated the Gold Standard of Vietnam real estate.

Clinching the golden statuettes for Best Developer and Best Sustainable Developer, CapitaLand Development (Vietnam) emerged as the biggest winner of the night, garnering a total of seven wins.

Keppel Vietnam also garnered seven wins, including Best Commercial Developer and accolades for its projects Saigon Centre and Sedona Suites Ho Chi Minh City.

Hailed Best Luxury Developer, SonKim Land Corporation received five golden statuettes, including the coveted Best Condo Development (Vietnam) award for The OpusK Residence. Phu Long Real Estates Corporation was another big winner, counting Best Mixed Use Developer and Best Mega Township Development among its five wins. ParkCity Hanoi by ParkCity Group was named Best Community Developer, also one of five wins for the company.

Other winners in the Developer categories were DOJILAND Real Estate Investment Company Limited, named Best Lifestyle Developer, and Khai Hoan Land Group Joint Stock Company, named Best Breakthrough Developer.

An esteemed list of multinational and homegrown developers scored a wide array of wins at the Awards. They included BIM Land, a member of BIM Group; Gamuda Land; Huong Viet Holding (HVH); Kusto Home Joint Stock Company; Nalux Development; Tan A Dai Thanh – MeyLand; and TBS Land.

Bach Duong, country manager, Batdongsan.com.vn, said: “Through prestigious awards like PropertyGuru Vietnam Property Awards, developers have proved their capabilities and credibility, establishing higher standards for themselves and the Vietnamese property industry. We look forward to an exciting range of high-calibre residential, commercial, and industrial projects reshaping the skylines of Vietnam as well as more opportunities ahead for the real estate market.”

Jules Kay, GM of PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards and Events, said: “The Awards highlight Vietnam’s diversified built environment, recognising achievements in categories that cover established excellence, as well as vibrant potential in development and design. These accolades attest to the skill and ingenuity that go into the creation of Vietnam’s townships, mixed-use sites, industrial parks, condominiums, housing developments, commercial spaces, resorts, and more. In an environment of economic recovery, supported by expanding infrastructure networks, these award-winning properties deserve international recognition on a platform that only the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards can provide.”

The independent panel of judges who determined this year’s list of winners consist of Thien Duong, chairperson of the Awards in Vietnam and general director, Group GSA Vietnam; Chau Ta, executive director – legal transactions, SC Capital Partners Pte Ltd.; David Jackson, chief executive officer, Colliers Vietnam; David McDonald, general director, WT Partnership (Vietnam) LLC; Hang Dang, managing director, CBRE (Vietnam) Co, Ltd.; Jack Nguyen, advisor, Vinacrowd; Jean-Francois Chevance, group director of hospitality and design, Archetype Group; Mauro Gasparotti, director, Savills Hotels APAC; and Paul D. Volodarsky, partner, head of regional real estate practice, head of hospitality sector, DFDL Legal and Tax.

The panel also included specialists in the Hanoi market, consisting of Andras Germ, general manager, Astra; Dang Van Quang, director of strategy consulting services, Navigat; Douglas Lee Snyder, executive director, Vietnam Green Building Council; and Tran Quynh Trang, owner of property management firm Sapphire Indochina.

AASC – HLB Vietnam, the official supervisor of the Awards, upheld the fairness, transparency, and integrity of the selection process, under the leadership of Do Manh Cuong and Lan Ng Hoang.

Main country winners of the PropertyGuru Vietnam Property Awards will advance to the 18th PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards Grand Final on Friday, 8 December in Bangkok, Thailand where they will compete for Best in Asia honours against their peers from Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, and Thailand, as well as Australia, India, Japan and China.

Organised by PropertyGuru Group, the 9th PropertyGuru Vietnam Property Awards are supported by platinum sponsor Kohler; gold sponsors Dulux Professional and Vasta Stone; official portal partner Batdongsan.com.vn; official magazine Property Report by PropertyGuru; media partners Robb Report, Vietnam Heritage, Vietnam Insider, Vietnam News, and Xay Dung; supporting associations IFC – Excellence in Design for Greater Efficiencies and Vietnam Green Building Council; and official supervisor HLB.

COMPLETE LIST OF WINNERS

9th PropertyGuru Vietnam Property Awards

DEVELOPER AWARDS

Best Developer

WINNER: CapitaLand Development (Vietnam)

Best Luxury Developer

WINNER: SonKim Land Corporation

Best Commercial Developer

WINNER: Keppel Vietnam

Best Sustainable Developer

WINNER: CapitaLand Development (Vietnam)

Best Mixed Use Developer

WINNER: Phu Long Real Estates Corporation

Best Lifestyle Developer

WINNER: DOJILAND Real Estate Investment Company Limited

Best Community Developer

WINNER: ParkCity Hanoi by ParkCity Group

Best Breakthrough Developer

WINNER: Khai Hoan Land Group Joint Stock Company

DEVELOPMENT AWARDS

Best Mega Township Development

WINNER: Mailand Hanoi City by Phu Long Real Estates Corporation

Best Waterfront Township Development

WINNER: Meyhomes Capital Phú Quốc by Tan A Dai Thanh – MeyLand

Best Mixed Use Development

WINNER: Saigon Centre by Keppel Vietnam

Best Boutique Mixed Use Development

WINNER: The OpusK – Luxury Boutique Office by SonKim Land Corporation

Best Completed Serviced Apartment Development

WINNER: Sedona Suites Ho Chi Minh City by Keppel Vietnam

Best Landmark Development

WINNER: Golden Crown Hai Phong by DOJILAND Real Estate Investment Company Limited

Best Ultra Luxury Condo Development (HCMC)

WINNER: The OpusK Residence by SonKim Land Corporation

Best High End Condo Development (HCMC)

WINNER: Elysian by Gamuda Land

Best Luxury Condo Development (Hanoi)

WINNER: The Reflection West Lake by Kusto Home Joint Stock Company

Best High End Condo Development (Hanoi)

WINNER: Lumi Hanoi by CapitaLand Development (Vietnam)

Best Condo Development (Binh Duong)

WINNER: Green Tower Di An Binh Duong by TBS Land

Best Lifestyle Development

WINNER: Khai Hoan Prime by Khai Hoan Land Group Joint Stock Company

Best Eco Friendly Condo Development

WINNER: Elysian by Gamuda Land

Best Completed Condo Development

WINNER: Park Kiara, ParkCity Hanoi by ParkCity Group

Best Connectivity Condo Development

WINNER: Green Tower Di An Binh Duong by TBS Land

Best Waterfront Housing Development

WINNER: Thung lũng Thanh Xuân (Thanh Xuan Valley) by BIM Land, a member of BIM Group

Best Office Development

WINNER: The Hallmark by Huong Viet Holding (HVH)

Best Integrated Resort Development

WINNER: Anara Binh Tien by Nalux Development

DESIGN AWARDS

Best Mixed Use Architectural Design

WINNER: The OpusK – Luxury Boutique Office by SonKim Land Corporation

Best Luxury Condo Architectural Design

WINNER: The Reflection West Lake by Kusto Home Joint Stock Company

Best High End Condo Architectural Design

WINNER: Lumi Hanoi by CapitaLand Development (Vietnam)

Best Completed Condo Landscape Design

WINNER: Park Kiara, ParkCity Hanoi by ParkCity Group

Best Condo Landscape Design

WINNER: Lumi Hanoi by CapitaLand Development (Vietnam)

Best Biophilic Landscape Design

WINNER: Elysian by Gamuda Land

BEST OF VIETNAM AWARD

Best Condo Development (Vietnam)

WINNER: The OpusK Residence by SonKim Land Corporation

SPECIAL AWARDS

Special Recognition in ESG

WINNER: Keppel Vietnam

WINNER: Phu Long Real Estates Corporation

Special Recognition in Sustainable Design and Construction

WINNER: CapitaLand Development (Vietnam)

WINNER: Keppel Vietnam

WINNER: ParkCity Hanoi by ParkCity Group

Special Recognition for CSR

WINNER: CapitaLand Development (Vietnam)

WINNER: DOJILAND Real Estate Investment Company Limited

WINNER: Keppel Vietnam

WINNER: Phu Long Real Estates Corporation

Special Recognition for Building Communities

WINNER: Keppel Vietnam

WINNER: ParkCity Hanoi by ParkCity Group

WINNER: Phu Long Real Estates Corporation

ABOUT PROPERTYGURU ASIA PROPERTY AWARDS:

PropertyGuru’s Asia Property Awards, established in 2005, are the region’s most exclusive and prestigious real estate awards programme. The Asia Property Awards are recognised as the ultimate hallmark of excellence in the Asian property sector. Boasting an independent panel of industry experts and trusted supervisors, the Awards have an unparalleled reputation for being credible, ethical, fair, and transparent.

In 2023, the Awards series is open to more than a dozen key property markets around the region. The exciting gala events welcome senior industry leaders and top media, as well as reach property agents and consumers via live streaming. Recognising excellence within each Asian market with a variety of categories, including green and sustainable development, each local awards programme will culminate in the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards Grand Final, which takes place after the PropertyGuru Asia Real Estate Summit during ‘PropertyGuru Week’ in December 2023.

For more information, please visit AsiaPropertyAwards.com