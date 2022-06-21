International flight passengers skyrocketed 45% after a month

With the recovery of flight routes as well as policies to attract international tourists, the volume of international passenger transport in May 2022 has reached approximately 650,000 passengers, an increase of 45.87% compared to April 2022.

According to information from the Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam, by mid-June 2022, the international aviation market has nearly 30 foreign airlines and 3 Vietnamese airlines (Vietnam Airlines, Vietjet Air and Bamboo Airways) operating to/from 22 countries and territories.

Compared to the period of 2019 (before the Covid-19 epidemic), there are 4 markets that have not reopened regular routes to and from Vietnam, including Brunei, Indonesia, Myanmar, Macao (China) and some markets have charter chains according to each period of the year, such as Finland, Italy, and Switzerland.

According to the Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam, with the recovery of flight routes as well as policies to attract international tourists, the volume of international passenger transport in May 2022 has reached approximately 650,000 passengers, an increase of 45.87% compared to April 2022.

In which, transportation of Vietnamese airlines reached 254.2 thousand passengers, an increase of 58.2% compared to April 2022. Transportation of foreign airlines reached 395.6 thousand passengers, an increase of 38.8% compared to April 2022.

For the domestic market, 6 Vietnamese airlines are currently operating an average of 55-60 domestic routes connecting Hanoi, Da Nang and Ho Chi Minh City with 19 local airports under the backbone route network system- nan, inter-regional, intra-regional nationwide.

Generally in the first 5 months of 2022, throughput through airports reached 241.4 thousand takeoffs and landings, up 14.6%; 33.04 million passengers increased by 28.9% and 608.9 thousand tons of cargo increased by 3.4% compared to the first 5 months of 2021.

In which, Vietnamese airlines transported 16.33 million passengers, up 26.6% and 122.8 thousand tons of goods, up 1.6% compared to the first 5 months of 2021. International flights had 590.9 thousand passengers, an increase of 904.2 % and 64.4 thousand tons of cargo, an increase of 74.5% compared to the first 5 months of 2021. Domestic flights reached 15.74 million passengers, an increase of 22.6% and nearly 58.4 thousand tons of goods, down 30.5% compared to the first 5 months of 2021.

And foreign airlines transported 959.6 thousand passengers, up 585.7% and 427.7 thousand tons of cargo, up 10.8% compared to the first 5 months of 2021.

Previously, the Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam expected that by 2022, the number of international passengers through Vietnam’s airports would reach approximately 10 million passengers, equal to nearly a quarter of 2019 (41.7 million international passengers).

@ Cafef

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

Email

