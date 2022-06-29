International expert highly appreciates Vietnam’s digital infrastructure growth

Compared to other countries in the region, Vietnam is seeing an increase in investment in IT infrastructure. The digital transformation process in Vietnam is also going strong.

In an exchange recently held, Mr. Tran Vu – General Director of Dell Vietnam said that according to the data of this business, in the first quarter of 2022, Vietnam is still growing in terms of digital infrastructure.

Explaining this, Mr. Tran Vu said that the root cause of digital infrastructure growth comes from the need to modernize to catch up with digital changes in the telecommunications, banking and financial services industries in Vietnam.

Currently, many ministries and branches in Vietnam are promoting digital transformation and putting their activities in the network environment. In the next step, the goal to do is to connect these digital platforms.

Mr. Tran Vu – an expert with many years of experience in the IT field shared his opinion about Vietnam’s digital infrastructure.

Sharing with VietNamNet, Mr. Anothai Wettayakorn – a veteran IT expert in Asia said that there is an increase in investment in IT infrastructure in Vietnam. The digital transformation process in Vietnam is also going strong.

Joining Dell Technology in 2004, Mr. Anothai Wettayakorn is currently Vice President of Emerging Asian Markets and head of the group’s South Asian Consumer Goods Business Unit.

Making a forecast about the development of digital infrastructure in Vietnam as well as in the world, according to Mr. Anothai Wettayakorn, one of the main trends of the coming years is that everyone wants to work remotely.

Besides, when observing its customers, Dell noticed a change in the way that partners invest in technology. This is intended to alter the experiences taking place in the physical world.

This expert said that users, as well as businesses, want to transition to an environment that prioritizes using digital technology. To do that, businesses that want to transform digitally need to pay attention to four important points.

The first is the ability to work remotely, which will help businesses attract and retain highly qualified human resources. Next, moving to a multi-cloud platform is a trend that digital transformation businesses need to pay attention to.

Vietnam is highly appreciated by international experts for digital infrastructure growth.

Going forward, the demand for data will continue to grow, not only in the data center but also in hybrid clouds. The data will be in the model and in a hyper-distributed state at hundreds and thousands of network edge points. This is also why technologies like AI, Machine Learning, Big Data, etc. will be extremely important.

Mr. Anothai Wettayakorn’s final note is that digital transformation businesses in Vietnam need to pay more attention to information security and safety. This is especially necessary in the trend of shifting personnel from centralized to distributed when they can work remotely anywhere, anytime.

@ Vietnamnet