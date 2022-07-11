Instagram trends : how it will help in promoting your account

In the modern world, social networks have a great influence on society. Instagram has become a particularly popular platform for self-realization, expressing one’s position and demonstrating life. Millions of people around the world log into Insta every day: in the morning, during breaks at work and before going to bed.

The constant development of Instagram has led to the creation of many business accounts. Using the example of others, users saw that on insta you can earn a lot of money for maintaining an account. Bloggers, coaches, businessmen, celebrities and ordinary people found themselves on one common platform that allows them to constantly contact each other. Users can watch the lives of popular artists, chat with friends, follow politics, read news, watch educational videos and make purchases. IG has become a place where all the opportunities to become a blogger and earn money from it are collected.

However, in order to motivate potential subs to watch you, and to constantly interest existing followers, you need to know what trends are relevant on Insta. Individual style, your own point of view and stylish design will favorably distinguish you from other users.

Thematic trends:

Natural lifestyle . People are no longer interested in seeing perfect pictures and constantly happy bloggers. We are all human beings, and each of us has problems, bad days or a bad mood. Viewers don’t want to look at people through rose-colored glasses. Do not try to embellish life, show it with all the minuses and pluses. You can tell us about your path in blogging, about failures and failures, about the first attempts at creating content and how you decided to buy Instagram followers. People will enjoy watching you, like an interesting series.

. People are no longer interested in seeing perfect pictures and constantly happy bloggers. We are all human beings, and each of us has problems, bad days or a bad mood. Viewers don’t want to look at people through rose-colored glasses. Do not try to embellish life, show it with all the minuses and pluses. You can tell us about your path in blogging, about failures and failures, about the first attempts at creating content and how you decided to buy Instagram followers. People will enjoy watching you, like an interesting series. Mental health . The recent years turned out to be very difficult for many people. Catastrophes, stress, and the unknown had a bad effect on the mental state of the community as a whole. Therefore, there are more and more texts, photos and videos on similar topics. Influencers openly talk about their psychological problems, about finding themselves, about sessions with psychotherapists. And even advertising about mental health has become much more than a couple of years ago. This topic will be alive for a very long time and it will definitely become a trend in 2022.

. The recent years turned out to be very difficult for many people. Catastrophes, stress, and the unknown had a bad effect on the mental state of the community as a whole. Therefore, there are more and more texts, photos and videos on similar topics. Influencers openly talk about their psychological problems, about finding themselves, about sessions with psychotherapists. And even advertising about mental health has become much more than a couple of years ago. This topic will be alive for a very long time and it will definitely become a trend in 2022. Inclusivity . Bloggers actively promote the idea that the information space should be accessible to absolutely everyone. Big brands pay a lot of attention to inclusivity, promoting publications with “atypical” people to the masses. For example, Tommy Hilfiger created and published the release of a new collection of clothing for people with disabilities. Brands have become much less likely to attract the same type of models for filming, and bloggers broadcast the need for tolerance.

. Bloggers actively promote the idea that the information space should be accessible to absolutely everyone. Big brands pay a lot of attention to inclusivity, promoting publications with “atypical” people to the masses. For example, Tommy Hilfiger created and published the release of a new collection of clothing for people with disabilities. Brands have become much less likely to attract the same type of models for filming, and bloggers broadcast the need for tolerance. Digital detox. Influencers started talking about the importance of a break from the Internet not so long ago, but recently it has become a real trend. Opinion leaders tell us why it is important to arrange a digital diet and how to maintain a balance between real and virtual life. This is an important topic because people are often stressed because of social networks, do not pay attention to their hobbies and spend less time with loved ones.

Visual trends:

Without filters . Bloggers strive to publish content without special filters, beauty masks and presets. Such photos and videos cause more trust in the user, and subscribers see you as a real person, not a beautiful picture. The #nofilter trend is actively gaining popularity and winning the hearts of many people.

. Bloggers strive to publish content without special filters, beauty masks and presets. Such photos and videos cause more trust in the user, and subscribers see you as a real person, not a beautiful picture. The #nofilter trend is actively gaining popularity and winning the hearts of many people. Different angles . The same type of photos and videos from the same angle bored the audience. In order for your tape to look harmonious, dynamic and bright, alternate shooting angles. The more different frames in your account, the more interesting it will be to scroll through. Use subject photos that reflect your personality, post photos with acquaintances and friends. Make your feed “live”.

. The same type of photos and videos from the same angle bored the audience. In order for your tape to look harmonious, dynamic and bright, alternate shooting angles. The more different frames in your account, the more interesting it will be to scroll through. Use subject photos that reflect your personality, post photos with acquaintances and friends. Make your feed “live”. Bright and unusual highlights. The trend for covers in the same style has long passed. Now bloggers select such icons so that they are as atypical as possible, use extraordinary colors and combine them with each other. In this way, they hold the attention of readers and encourage them to click on the icons.

What else will be trending on instagram?

Memes. People love funny pictures and videos, especially if it’s like their life. They send publications and stories to friends and acquaintances, share memes in their accounts and mark authors on them. So if you can call yourself a joke generator, use this opportunity to attract new subscribers.

Live broadcasts. The ability to communicate online without leaving the house proved to be especially useful during the pandemic. For some time, bloggers refused to broadcast live, but now this trend has been given a second life. People are also interested in communicating directly, seeing real emotions and getting new information.

Collaborations. Many bloggers and brands began to take advantage of the opportunity to work together with each other. If earlier it was perceived as a rivalry, now the situation has changed. Influencers are willing to share their audience with each other and increase activity on accounts with the help of likes, comments and new followers. Among other things, it’s a great way to promote your profile for free. Is your blog popular? Offer cooperation to another user and get new subscribers. If you have a new page and there is no active audience, do not despair, you can always take the opportunity to buy Instagram followers cheap and give a more solid look to your profile.

Do you keep your blog on insta? Are you just planning to become a blogger? Or are you an ordinary user who wants to have a cool account? Follow the trends and avoid the anti-trends so that your profile attracts people’s attention. Look at how fashion influencers and major brands conduct their accounts to understand the general direction. Now, knowing which trends are gaining popularity, it will be easier for you to retain existing subscribers and attract new followers. Good luck!