Instagram introduces new feature to protect users from harassment and abuse

Instagram has recently modified the mechanism for receiving private messages from strangers. This feature will restrict messages that users send to someone they don’t follow. This new mechanism aims to prevent harassment and abuse, especially in the form of images and videos.

This feature was tested in early June; users who do not follow each other can now only send one private message, and notably, they cannot send images or videos until the recipient accepts the message request.

If the recipient does not accept, they can choose to report or block the sender. Message recipients can now access a separate inbox for message requests on Instagram.

Users can further customize who can send them messages: Everyone, only followers, or no one.

This feature is part of Meta’s push to enhance safety protection for its users, and parents of children using Instagram and Messenger are also expected to benefit from this change.

