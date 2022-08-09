Information of 66 million Vietnamese people is being shared online

According to the Ministry of Public Security, personal data of two-thirds of our population is being stored, posted, shared and collected in cyberspace in various forms and levels.

The above statistics are given in the report of the Ministry of Public Security to the National Assembly deputies on a number of issues related to the group of issues questioned at the 14th session of the National Assembly Standing Committee. Report by Minister of Public Security To Lam Ky.

Various methods of personal data collection

The report cited data showing that through monitoring, personal data of more than two-thirds of our country’s population is being stored, posted, shared and collected in cyberspace with many forms and levels of detail.

Currently, the population of our country is more than 99 million people. So, this number equates to over 66 million people having their personal data shared.

According to the Ministry of Public Security, personal data disclosure is common in cyberspace while users do not have a sense of protecting personal data, publicly posting it or revealing it in the process of transferring and storing it, in exchange for business or because of a disproportionate safeguard measure. This leads to data being appropriated and posted publicly.

In addition, the situation of buying and selling personal data is taking place widely and openly, with raw data and processed personal data, many acts have not been processed because of the lack of legal regulations.

Regarding how, businesses and service companies collect personal data of customers, allow third parties to access personal data information but without strict requirements and regulations, for the third party to transfer, trade to other partners.

In addition, businesses also actively collect personal information of customers, form a personal data warehouse, analyze and process such data to conduct business and trade.

A lot of data is publicly sold, for a long time, in large quantities in cyberspace through websites, accounts, pages, groups on social networks, forums of hackers.

The Ministry of Public Security also warned about the appearance of a number of newly established companies, investing in building and operating technical systems specializing in illegally collecting personal data for profitable business; develop software specialized in collecting personal information.

Proposal to promulgate Decree on Protection of Personal Data

In just 2 years from 2019 to 2020, the Ministry of Public Security discovered hundreds of individuals and organizations involved in selling personal data.

A number of large-scale data appropriation and trading lines in Vietnam have been discovered, fought and handled. The amount of personal data that was illegally collected, traded and detected reached nearly 1,300 GB, including many sensitive and internal personal data.

The Ministry of Public Security cites evidence of personal data being exploited in cases where individuals and organizations nationwide have used EVN’s electricity services; information on parents and students at schools across the country; customer information of banks BIDV, Techcombank, VPBank, Agribank…

In addition, a lot of user information is exploited when using telecommunications services, phone subscribers of Viettel, MobiFone, Vinaphone carriers; customer information at real estate projects nationwide; electronics customers in 63 provinces and cities nationwide; Information of VIP customers, financial investment customers, securities, customers in spa, dental, fashion, beauty salon industries…

Faced with that situation, the Ministry of Public Security said that it has directed police units and localities to strengthen their understanding of the situation and proactively detect loops and shortcomings in the management of ministries, branches and localities. methods and activities of corporations and service companies that collect personal information.

At the same time, propagandize and raise awareness of some officials, civil servants and public employees on the provision and management of personal records, personal data and people, especially the willingness to trade information about private life, personal information for technological convenience.

The Ministry of Public Security also advised the Government to consult the National Assembly Standing Committee and the Politburo on promulgating the Decree on Personal Data Protection; consider this a key solution to prevent and combat the current rampant trading and processing of personal data.

@ Zing News