Industry developed thanks to e-commerce: Fast advancement opportunities, expected salary of hundreds of millions of dong per month

According to the Enterprise Survey in the FAST500 Ranking – Top 500 fastest growing enterprises in Vietnam conducted by Vietnam Report in February 2022, Logistics is in the top 2 of the fastest growing industries, only after information technology. With the ever-increasing demand, the job opportunities of this industry are also constantly expanding, along with a promising income.

Industry associated with the development trend of E-commerce

In general, Logistics is an intermediary stage to bring goods (products or services) to consumers. Logistics includes import and export freight activities, management, warehousing, raw materials, order fulfillment, inventory management, supply and demand planning… In addition, Logistics will also take care of finding Sourcing of input materials, production planning, product packaging, customer service.

The Transportation/Logistics industry is still a strong investment attraction in Vietnam and is forecast to grow by 42% per year thanks to the trend of online shopping, the wave of supply chain diversification and production, supporting industries, investment policies….

About 10 years ago, the field of e-commerce has been booming in our market. According to a report by the Vietnam E-commerce Association (VECOM), the average growth rate of e-commerce in the period 2016-2019 is about 30%. After the Covid epidemic, consumer demand for this field increased even more.

It is forecasted that e-commerce will continue to develop and create new consumer trends and by 2025, the scale of Vietnam’s e-commerce can reach 52 billion USD, becoming an economy with a large commercial market. E-commerce ranks third in ASEAN.

It also requires the logistics industry – an extremely important link in e-commerce – to develop commensurately to promptly respond to market changes.

For example, Tiki, one of the largest online shopping sites in our country today, has constantly invested tens of millions of dollars a year in Logistics to satisfy the needs of its users. From a normal delivery service that takes about 3-4 days to a week, Tiki has developed a fast delivery method (TikiNow) within just 2 hours, ensuring that customers with urgent needs to pick up goods can receive goods immediately.

This obviously also helps to attract a significant number of customers for Tiki, when having to choose the same product, with the same price, consumers will be more inclined to choose products with fast delivery.

Another example is Shopee, the online shopping site that almost dominates the e-commerce sector in our country. Shopee is also very quick to grasp the strong shopping and receiving needs of users, thereby developing express delivery services. This will obviously satisfy customers who are in urgent need of products. Since then, the convenience of Shopee is further strengthened, helping to attract more choices of customers

From such characteristics, it is clear that the need to recruit personnel for the Logistics industry at the above enterprises in particular, in the field of e-commerce in general will be increasingly urgent, leading to daily job opportunities more open to workers. For example, it is estimated that in the last 3 years, Shopee’s recruitment demand in Southeast Asia, including Vietnam, has increased by 176%. On average, Shopee needs to recruit 3 new employees every day.

Currently in Vietnam, there are about 3,000 Logistics enterprises and it is expected that by 2030, the demand for human resources in Logistics will be over 200,000 people. In Ho Chi Minh City alone, the Center for Forecasting Human Needs and Labor Market Information in Ho Chi Minh City released the survey results for the period of 2020 – 2025, the human demand for this industry is also up to about 15,000 people per year.

Impressive income

Currently, logistics personnel are divided into many levels, with the starting position usually being an employee with a salary of about 8 million dong, and a high position such as a director can have a salary of up to tens or hundreds million dong.

Specifically, with the position of Manager / Head of Logistics, the salary can range from 20 million VND to 100 million VND. With the position of Logistics Director, the salary can reach from 80 to 130 million VND. And with the position of Supply Chain Manager, this number can be up to 110 -160 million VND.

It can be seen that the starting salary of the industry is relatively stable compared to the general level of domestic industries. And just striving to a supervisory position or higher, the income level is much higher than the common ground.

Specifically, with the Logistics industry, employees can initially work for Logistics service companies, import-export enterprises, transportation services, forwarding services, etc., at many suitable departments such as services customer service, logistics, supplies, accounting, international business, marketing, operations or planning.

After a period of working, if qualified, employees can be promoted to the position of manager, team leader, sales department head, market survey, planning, etc. platform to start your own business, set up and run your own company.

Therefore, the demand for human resources in the logistics industry is very large. This really opens up job opportunities and stable, even high income for workers, especially young people who have just graduated from school when deciding to stick with this field.

Source: CafeF