Indonesian community provides support to HCMC

On the afternoon of Saturday, a group of 12 people who are officers and employees at the Consul General’s office of the Republic of Indonesia and some Indonesian citizens in Ho Chi Minh City went to the Hospital of Blood Transfusion and Hematology to donate blood.

At the beginning of August, the HCMC Blood Transfusion and Hematology Hospital informed that it has only 640 bags of O type blood left, while the hospital’s blood bank needs to have 2.000 bags of O type in reserve. The city only has 3.100 blood bags, while normally it has 8.000 – 10.000 blood bags.

This blood shortage has been brought to the Consulate General of the Republic of Indonesia in HCMC’s attention. Thus, in the commemoration of Indonesian Independence Day on 17th of August, the Consulate General is called to organize blood donation with the aim of enhancing solidarity and promoting friendship and cooperation between the peoples of Vietnam and Indonesia. Blood donors are officials of the Indonesian Consulate General and Indonesian community in Ho Chi Minh City.

“We do believe that donating blood helps treat people with ill-health, the blood donors save lives. It is also a sign of humanity that unites people. Therefore, we want to also contribute with what we have to help each other.”, said Ms. Yovanka Yoan Siahainenia, the Acting Consul General, “We, Indonesian, believe that Vietnam’s effort in controlling the pandemic is on the right track. The Government is very swift and effective in handling the situation. Every country in the world is facing a difficult time right now, and as the representative of the Government of Indonesia in HCMC, we will support the Vietnam government within our capacity.”

The Consulate General of the Republic of Indonesia along with Indonesian citizens, and facilitated by Vietnam Red Cross have organized blood donation in HCMC for two times in a row, in 2018 and 2019. Actually it has become the Consulate General’s annual program. In the future, the office still has plans to organize bigger blood donation events when the situation is possible, to help relieve the blood shortage in HCMC, according to Ms.Siahainenia.

On 20 August, a donation handover event from Indonesian Care Indonesia Share program took place in the Vietnam Fatherland Front District 7. Indonesian Care Indonesia Share is organized by the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam (ICCV), Indonesian citizens in HCMC with the office of Consulate General of the Republic of Indonesia in HCMC’s collaboration.

Accordingly, the program contributed 1 ton rice to Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee District 7 to distribute to the city’s community. The final contribution will be surrendered to Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee on August 30, 2021.

Mr. Edwin Setiawan, the Chairman of ICCV said the purpose of this program is to make a small contribution, as part of the society in HCM, toward the disadvantaged people in the city amiding prolonged covid-19 pandemic “This is the first event of the Indonesian Community here. However, each Indonesian company and each individual Indonesian citizen had contributed as well in their local community charities events such as through Red Cross and other local community charities programs.”

Mr. Setiawan started his role in ICCV in December 2020 and in the process of reorganizing and developing the Indonesian Business Community in Vietnam. He feels very blessed to be in Vietnam during the pandemic and appreciates the Vietnam Government and its local entity working really hard to control the spread of Covid-19 infection throughout the community and as a nation. ICCV and Mr. Setiawan seeks opportunities to show our care to humanity and try to eliminate the burden of many people in the community as part of a good law-abiding citizens and as a part of the community.

