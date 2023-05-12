Individual visitors and families not required to buy tickets for Hoi An ancient town

Starting May 15, visitors to Hoi An who come as part of guided tour groups will be required to purchase tickets to enter the “ancient town”. However, individuals who wish to support the site may purchase tickets, but it will not be mandatory.

Hoi An chairman Nguyen Van Son announced that tour groups without tickets will not be allowed to enter the old town in the Quang Nam province of central Vietnam. Meanwhile, individual tourists and families will be encouraged to buy tickets, but it will not be mandatory.

The new plan involves stationing staff at the town’s entrances to provide guidance, but there will be no separate paths for tourists and Hoi An locals. Ticket prices will be VND120,000 ($5.11) for international visitors and VND80,000 for Vietnamese.

Tour groups will be monitored from the parking lot and will be required to follow specific routes. If any group is found without tickets, they will be expelled from the town and their accompanying tour guides will be fined.

In April, Hoi An had announced a plan that required all tourists to purchase tickets, but it was scrapped due to public opposition. Chairman Son emphasized that the town needs a source of income to maintain order, infrastructure, the environment, and the unique cultural activities of the locality.

Hoi An ancient town, which is a UNESCO World Heritage Site located in the central province of Quang Nam, Vietnam. It was a major trading port from the 15th to the 19th century and has a unique blend of Vietnamese, Chinese, Japanese, and European architectural influences.

The town is renowned for its well-preserved architecture, including its distinctive wooden buildings, narrow streets, and historic temples and pagodas. It is also famous for its lanterns, which are lit up at night and create a magical atmosphere throughout the town.

Hoi An ancient town is a popular tourist destination in Vietnam and attracts millions of visitors each year. It has a rich cultural heritage and is home to numerous cultural festivals and events, including the Mid-Autumn Festival, the Full Moon Festival, and the Hoi An Lantern Festival.

The town has faced various challenges in recent years, including overcrowding, environmental degradation, and conflicts between tourism development and preservation of heritage sites. As a result, the local government has implemented various measures to manage tourism and preserve the town’s cultural heritage.