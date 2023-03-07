Indian visitors visiting to Vietnam in 2023 will save money

Condé Nast Traveler India created a list of 10 affordable Asian destinations in 2023, based on the best currency rates in Asia for Indian travelers. Vietnam tops the list, with a 1 rupee equal to 289 VND exchange rate.

“Visitors visiting Vietnam will be pleasantly surprised. From surreal rice terraces to breathtaking temples and over 3,000 kilometers of tropical coastline”, the Indian travel magazine introduced.

As mentioned, travelers could visit the Cu Chi tunnels in Ho Chi Minh City to learn about the history, as well as traditional pubs and restaurants to sample the local cuisine and culture. Apart from the northern highlands, there is the kingdom of caves, sinkholes in Quang Binh, and sailing along the river that flows through the valleys in Ninh Binh, Ha Giang, and so on.

In reality, owing to accessible airline routes, beautiful landscapes, and first-rate services, Vietnam has been compared to a rising star in the eyes of Indian tourists. According to the National Administration of Tourism (VNAT) figures, the total number of Indian visitors to Vietnam reached 137,900, placing India in the top ten markets sending foreign tourists.

Vietnam Airlines and Vietjet Air, as well as India’s Indigo, operate 21 direct routes with more than 60 flights each week between major cities in both countries.

Mr. Madan Mohan Sethi, Consul General of India in Ho Chi Minh City, stated in early March at a conference to promote collaboration between India and the South Central provinces that Indian tourists to Vietnam are rising day by day since the launch of direct flights. He believes that there would be around 500,000 Indian visitors to Vietnam in 2023.