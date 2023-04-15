Increasing public bicycle service in Ho Chi Minh City

To meet the demands of the people, the deploying unit and the city’s state management agency seek to spread this public bicycle service to other districts.

Public bicycles in Ho Chi Minh City have become a familiar sight after more than a year of operation. Initially, as a phenomenon and trend among young people, there were hundreds of vehicle rentals per day. The number of visits each day has now reduced to around 700. Nonetheless, users are more steady and have everyday demands.

“I regularly use the bus and a bicycle to get between destinations and go for a walk,” Tran Nhu Uyen said.

“In the center area, there are limited places to park bikes, therefore people typically utilize this bike since they don’t need a spot to park,” said Tran Ngoc Thu.

The new bicycle service is only being piloted in District 1 of Ho Chi Minh City, with 43 bicycle stations and around 500 vehicles. The management unit reported over 300,000 consumers renting vehicles with over 400,000 rides in the previous year.

The Department of Transport of Ho Chi Minh City has proposed to the city explore expanding the public bicycle service to additional districts, based on the suggestion of the implementing unit. Together with Ho Chi Minh City, public bicycle services have emerged in major cities like Hanoi, Hai Phong, Da Nang, and Ba Ria – Vung Tau.

@vtv.vn