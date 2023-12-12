Increase slots at Noi Bai and Tan Son Nhat airports during Tet

Accordingly, the adjusted parameters for coordinating takeoff and landing procedures and flight operations services during the period from January 25, 2024, to February 24, 2024, are 40 slots per hour during the time frames from 06:00 to 23:55 (local time) at Noi Bai International Airport.

The parameters for coordinating slots at Tan Son Nhat International Airport have been increased to 44 slots per hour during the daytime hours (06:00-23:55) and 40 slots per hour during the nighttime hours (00:00-05:55) local time.

Previously, the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam conducted a Slot Council meeting to review and adjust the parameters for coordinating slots at Noi Bai International Airport, Tan Son Nhat International Airport, and some other airports during the peak period of the Lunar New Year 2024.

Additionally, to meet the increased travel demand of the public, especially during the Lunar New Year period, the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam issued Directive No. 6881/CT-CHK on December 1, 2023, regarding ensuring traffic order and safety during the New Year, Lunar New Year, and the Spring Festival of the Year of the Tiger 2024.

Accordingly, the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam has requested Vietnamese airlines to coordinate with airports to report plans for Tet service, especially plans to increase flights during nighttime hours and plans for the operation and overnight parking of aircraft fleets so that airports and ground service units can arrange and organize resources effectively, particularly in allocating parking positions for overnight aircraft.

For the Airports Corporation of Vietnam, airports, and service providers, the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam has requested these entities to be ready to allocate all resources in terms of equipment and personnel to best serve the needs of the public during the Lunar New Year of the Tiger 2024. This includes enhancing services for nighttime flights to and from local airports to ensure the quality of aviation services and prevent congestion at airports, causing inconvenience to passengers.

Airlines have already opened sales for additional domestic flights during the peak period of the Lunar New Year 2024. People can now book airline tickets through the websites of airlines or through applications such as Viettel Money.

