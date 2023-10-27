Increase more tourist trains to Sa Pa

The Hanoi Railway Transport Joint Stock Company (Haraco) has scheduled SP1 train runs every Friday and Saturday in November and December 2023 from Hanoi to Lao Cai. The train will depart from Hanoi station at 9:35 p.m. and arrive at Lao Cai station at 5:15 a.m.

Currently, the railway is running daily SP3/SP4 trains on the same route. The SP3 train departs from Hanoi station at 10:00 p.m. and arrives at Lao Cai station at 5:55 a.m. The SP4 train departs from Lao Cai station at 9:50 p.m. and arrives at Hanoi station at 5:25 a.m.

According to a Haraco representative, the ticket prices for the train vary depending on the travel time and seat type. At the beginning of the week, a 4-bed cabin ticket costs between 346,000 – 370,000 VND, while on weekends, the price ranges from 346,000 – 401,000 VND for a 4-bed cabin. Passengers who buy round-trip or return tickets are eligible for a 15% discount on the ticket price.

It is worth noting that the railway also provides transfer car tickets from Lao Cai station to points in Sa Pa (within a radius of 2km from the stone church) and vice versa. The ticket price for this service is 55,000 VND per person per trip. Passengers can purchase car tickets when buying train tickets directly at the station, from agents, or online.

