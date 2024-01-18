Increase 10,000 Tet flight tickets per day from Ho Chi Minh City

The Aviation Authority has just decided to further adjust the slot coordination parameters for the second time at Tan Son Nhat International Airport.

Specifically, the agency will adjust and increase the slot coordination parameters for takeoff and landing at Tan Son Nhat during daytime hours (6 am to 11:55 pm) from 44 slots per hour to 46 slots per hour, and during nighttime hours (12 am to 5:55 am) from 40 slots per hour to 42 slots per hour, from February 1st to February 21st (corresponding to January 22nd to the end of the Lunar New Year).

This decision is made based on the assessment of the transportation demand of Vietnamese airlines and the service capacity of units to meet the increasing travel demand of the people during the peak Tet holiday season in 2024.

The additional slots will be allocated to routes with high booking rates, prioritizing immediate supply enhancement, such as from Ho Chi Minh City to Pleiku/Quy Nhon/Chu Lai/Buon Me Thuot/Hue/Tuy Hoa/Thanh Hoa/Da Nang/Quang Binh/Hai Phong/Vinh.

With the increase in coordination parameters, Vietnamese airlines will be confirmed an additional 48 slots per day, equivalent to about 10,000 seats per day to supplement the mentioned routes.

“This contributes to preventing the situation where people are delayed in returning home for Tet due to a lack of transportation as directed by the Prime Minister,” the Civil Aviation Authority stated.

The management agency also requests airlines to review their operational plans, continue to optimize slot allocation, increase flights during nighttime hours, manage and operate flights on time, and minimize delays and cancellations during the upcoming Tet peak season in 2024.

In addition, the aviation management agency proposes and recommends that the People’s Committees of provinces direct the Department of Transport to review and request transport units to increase bus routes to/from airports, especially during nighttime hours.

Localities need to review and request other transportation service providers in the area, such as taxis and ride-sharing services, to extend operating hours and increase the number of vehicles to the airport to serve passengers’ needs.

Furthermore, provinces and cities need to instruct inspection and monitoring agencies to strengthen inspections, supervise, and maintain security and order at the airports.

@Znews