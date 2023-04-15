In Vietnam, 1,200 new cars added to street everyday

Vietnam sees more than 1,200 car sales per day, according to a report released by the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers Association (VAMA) on April 13.

VAMA’s member units sold a total of 30,038 vehicles in March 2023, up 30% from the previous month. Of these sales, 21,696 were passenger cars, up 28%, 7,990 were commercial vehicles, up 39%, and 352 were specialized vehicles, up 17%. Domestically assembled car sales reached 16,174 units, up 30%, while imported completely built-up (CBU) car sales were 13,864 units, up 31% from the previous month.

However, VAMA’s member units sold a total of 70,392 vehicles in the first three months of 2023, down 22% compared to the same period last year.

Besides VAMA’s sales, other automakers, such as Audi, Jaguar Land Rover, Mercedes-Benz, Nissan, Subaru, Volkswagen, and Volvo, also operate in the Vietnamese auto market but do not disclose their business results. In March, VAMA, TC Group, and VinFast sold a total of 36,726 vehicles of all kinds.

According to the data announced by VAMA, TC Group, and VinFast, TC Group sold the most cars, with 5,773 vehicles. Toyota followed with sales of 5,656 cars, then Kia with 3,800 cars, Ford with 3,676 cars, Mitsubishi with 3,656 cars, Mazda with 2,680 cars, and Honda with 1,489 cars.

The best-selling car model in March was the Mitsubishi Xpander with sales of 2,288 vehicles. The Ford Ranger sold 1,480 cars, Toyota Corolla Cross sold 1,465 cars, Hyundai Accent sold 1,355 cars, and Ford Everest sold 1,088 cars.

Industry experts predict that the auto market will continue to grow in the second quarter, driven by increased market demand and the peak tourist season.

Car manufacturers and dealers have been applying preferential and promotional policies since February to stimulate demand, such as supporting registration fees or deducting cash for car buyers.