In three days, HCMC collected more than 3,000 billion VND from tourism

It is projected that 950,000 people visited the city’s tourist attractions and recreation places. Accommodation establishments also received around 180,000 tourists, an 89.5% rise during the same time.

There were around 320,000 domestic tourists, a 71.1% increase during the same time. International tourists totaled over 48,000, a 263.6 percent increase.

Room capacity is anticipated to be 70-75%, an increase of 7.1%.

The increase in visitors has resulted in a forecast revenue of 3,130 billion VND, an increase of 94.4% over 2022.

Aside from the 60 inner-city tourism products businesses exploit, the program to visit the national-level architectural and artistic relic, the headquarters of the People’s Council and the People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, is a significant highlight this year, being organized for the first time. This attraction had over 1500 visitors after only two days of organization.

In the first four months of the year, tourism in Ho Chi Minh City attracted more than 1.38 million international visitors, an increase of 1,106.7% over the same period last year, and approximately 10.6 million domestic tourists, an increase of 54.7%. Consequently, the tourist industry earned 51,147 billion dongs, a 75.5% increase over the previous year.

