“The house of no man” makes its global debut in March

After topping the domestic box office with a sales record of VND 460 billion, Tran Thanh's Vietnamese film has set a release schedule in several countries across the world, including the United States, Canada, Australia, and Singapore.

by Linh Vu
2 mins read
The house of no man

According to official crew information, “The House of No Man” will be released in worldwide theaters in March 2023 in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Singapore.

The film will be released in the United States on March 3, in Australia and Singapore on March 9, and in Canada on March 10. Furthermore, the team announced that the film will be exhibited in New Zealand, although no official date has been set.

This is the producer’s next step after the film topped the Vietnamese box office for over a month in a row.

The blockbuster “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” overtook “The House of No Man” at the top of the list last weekend (February 17).

The House of No Man” will have its international debut in 62 theaters. This figure is more than three times the number of theaters that will open when “Dad I’m sorry” premieres globally in 2021. The film premiered in 19 theaters in the United States before expanding to 47 cinemas.

Earlier, “Dad I’m sorry” was one of the ten Vietnamese films with the greatest weekly income in the United States (according to Box Office Vietnam data), and it was also the first Vietnamese film to make one million USD in this market.

During 27 days of distribution in Vietnam, “The House of No Man” earned VND 460 billion, the greatest income in Vietnamese film history.

The story of “The House of No Man” focuses on four women: grandma Ngoc Nga (played by People’s Artist Ngoc Giau), mother Ngoc Nu (played by Le Giang), sister Ngoc Nhu (played by Kha Nhu), and youngest daughter Ngoc Nhi (by Uyen An). Their conflicts arise from Mrs. Nu’s overprotection of the youngest kid or Nhi’s rebellious attitude.

@vietnamplus.vn

