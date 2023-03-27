In March 2023, Hanoi welcomes 2 million visitors

In March 2023, Hanoi, the capital city of Vietnam, welcomed 2.09 million visitors, achieving a positive result in its journey to achieve the target of receiving 22 million visitors for the year in the tourism industry.

The number of visitors increased by 38.3% compared to the same period in 2022 and 13% compared to February 2023. Of the total visitors, international tourists reached 397.2 thousand, up 40% compared to February 2023. The total revenue from tourism was estimated to be over VND 7.9 trillion, up 82.7% compared to the same period in 2022 and 12.8% compared to February 2023.

With this growth rate, the Hanoi tourism industry is expected to reach a total of 5.88 million visitors in the first quarter of 2023, including 978.7 thousand international visitors. According to Dang Huong Giang, Director of the Hanoi Department of Tourism, the tourism industry in Hanoi aims to serve over 22 million visitors in 2023, including more than 3 million international visitors, with total revenue from tourism reaching VND 77,000 billion.

Currently, Hanoi has 3,756 tourism accommodations with 70,218 rooms, including 602 hotels rated from 1 to 5 stars with 25,432 rooms, accounting for 16% of the total tourism accommodations and 36.2% of the total number of rooms. In March 2023, the average room occupancy rate for 1 to 5-star hotels was estimated to be around 56.4%, up 0.2% compared to February 2023 and 34.7% compared to the same period in 2022.

Leaders of the Hanoi Department of Tourism said that to achieve positive results in the first quarter, they have made efforts to promote and publicize with many major events such as the tourism launching activity “Get on – Hanoi to Love 2023” and the Hanoi Tourism Festival 2023. Moreover, the tourism industry in Hanoi has proposed that localities and businesses innovate in product development, introduce many unique and characteristic products of Hanoi, as well as create linked products that attract domestic and international tourists.

