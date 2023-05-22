Home » Immerse yourself in the butterfly season in Cuc Phuong National Park
ReviewsTravelTrending

Immerse yourself in the butterfly season in Cuc Phuong National Park

Every year from April to May, flocks of butterflies awaken and fly out of the forest canopy in Cuc Phuong National Park (Ngo Quan district, Ninh Binh province), swinging in the sun, assembling in vast flocks perched on the ground, creating a wonderful image reminiscent of a fairy tale.

by Linh Vu
Butterflies season in Cuc Phuong National Park

When the early summer rains water the trees in Cuc Phuong National Park, the cool weather is a little wet, which is also the season for butterflies to breed in the pristine forest. Tourists traveling to Cuc Phuong this season are taken aback by the sight of hundreds of butterfly wings gathering on the ground and abruptly flying up as someone approaches.

Butterflies abound on the paths of Cuc Phuong National Park

Butterflies abound on the paths of Cuc Phuong National Park

Cuc Phuong forest is home to about 400 different kinds of butterflies, including the phoenix butterfly, Attacus atlas, phalaenopsis, and others in a variety of colors and sizes. White butterflies are the most prevalent at Cuc Phuong National Park; they prefer to perch in moist, puddled, or muddy areas. Visitors should come here during the week, especially on sunny days after rain, to witness the butterflies sparkle in the sunlight.

Cuc Phuong forest's butterfly season is like a new destination for travel enthusiasts, drawing a significant number of local and foreign tourists.

Cuc Phuong forest’s butterfly season is like a new destination for travel enthusiasts, drawing a significant number of local and foreign tourists.

Cuc Phuong National Park, 120 kilometers southwest of Hanoi, is located in three provinces: Ninh Binh, Hoa Binh, and Thanh Hoa. This is a large nature reserve with a rich diversity of flora and fauna, a place that contains many interesting things that nature lovers definitely cannot miss in their life.

CONTRIBUTOR | Opinions expressed by contributors are their own. If you want to share your story, publish a press release or just want to ask something, contact Vietnam Insider via editor@vietnaminsider.vn. Follow us on Facebook | Twitter

You may also like

Local man arrested for snatching a bag from...

Vietnam’s “Ha Long Bay on land” listed among...

Vietnam as top destination for winter, according to...

The most welcoming cities in Vietnam you should...

Russian firm AVG invests a pork processing complex...

Ninh Binh evacuates dozens of households due to...