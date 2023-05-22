Immerse yourself in the butterfly season in Cuc Phuong National Park

When the early summer rains water the trees in Cuc Phuong National Park, the cool weather is a little wet, which is also the season for butterflies to breed in the pristine forest. Tourists traveling to Cuc Phuong this season are taken aback by the sight of hundreds of butterfly wings gathering on the ground and abruptly flying up as someone approaches.

Cuc Phuong forest is home to about 400 different kinds of butterflies, including the phoenix butterfly, Attacus atlas, phalaenopsis, and others in a variety of colors and sizes. White butterflies are the most prevalent at Cuc Phuong National Park; they prefer to perch in moist, puddled, or muddy areas. Visitors should come here during the week, especially on sunny days after rain, to witness the butterflies sparkle in the sunlight.

Cuc Phuong National Park, 120 kilometers southwest of Hanoi, is located in three provinces: Ninh Binh, Hoa Binh, and Thanh Hoa. This is a large nature reserve with a rich diversity of flora and fauna, a place that contains many interesting things that nature lovers definitely cannot miss in their life.