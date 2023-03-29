Home » Immerse in the beauty of lotus at the Sen Viet Art exhibition
This is an opportunity to share Vietnam's cultural, peaceful, and creative qualities with worldwide friends.

The work "Liên hoa tịnh cảnh" makes viewers feel relaxed by the immense lotus garden
The Art Of Purity is now officially on display in the hall on the first floor of Quan Su Pagoda (69 Ly Thuong Kiet, Tran Hung Dao Ward, Hoan Kiem District, Hanoi). The lotus, the ultimate Buddhist emblem, is embellished with 75 exquisite lotus paintings.

Guests had the opportunity to participate in a special series of Dharma talks by Zen Master Thich Minh Niem, Venerable Thich An Dat, Zen students Thich Khai Tuan, and others during one week of the exhibition (from March 25 to March 31, 2023), as well as many other activities such as Sentiment in love with lotus, Purity in me, and so on.

Attendees are impressed by the pristine area of flowers and gentle fragrances.

Lotus blooms and hundreds of other flowers adorn the show space. This keeps visitors interested, allows them to take meaningful photos, and allows the exhibition’s message to reach a wider audience.

“There are many young people who are interested and have the same heart towards this event,” said Mr. Do Tuan Anh, Chairman of the Hoa Lua Volunteer Club. “I’m delighted to be a part of such a large event as a volunteer. Leading and introducing tourists helps me feel like I’ve made some sort of contribution to Buddhism.”

The young couple enjoyed the beauty of the lotus from the talented artists' perspective.

2 students enjoyed the beauty of the lotus from the talented artists’ perspective.

