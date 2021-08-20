Imagine if you were born in 1900

It’s a mess out there now. Hard to discern between what’s a real threat and what is just simple panic and hysteria. For a small amount of perspective at this moment, imagine you were born in 1900.

On your 14th birthday, World War I starts, and ends on your 18th birthday. 22 million people perish in that war. Later in the year, a Spanish Flu epidemic hits the planet and runs until your 20th birthday. 50 million people die from it in those two years. Yes, 50 million.

On your 29th birthday, the Great Depression begins. Unemployment hits 25%, the World GDP drops 27%. That runs until you are 33. The country nearly collapses along with the world economy.

When you turn 39, World War II starts. You aren’t even over the hill yet. And don’t try to catch your breath. On your 41st birthday, the United States is fully pulled into WWII. Between your 39th and 45th birthday, 75 million people perish in the war.

Smallpox was epidemic until you were in your 40’s, as it killed 300 million people during your lifetime.

At 50, the Korean War starts. 5 million perish. From your birth, until you were 55, you dealt with the fear of polio epidemics each summer. You experience friends and family contracting polio and being paralyzed and/or dying.

At 55 the Vietnam War begins and doesn’t end for 20 years. 4 million people perish in that conflict. During the Cold War, you lived each day with the fear of nuclear annihilation. On your 62nd birthday you have the Cuban Missile Crisis, a tipping point in the Cold War. Life on our planet, as we know it, almost ended. When you turn 75, the Vietnam War finally ends.

Your parents and/or grandparents were called to endure all of the above – you are called to stay home and sit on your couch.

A person born in 198x hardly knows how difficult life used to be, nor has ever survived some war or natural disaster.

A young man born in 1995 and now turning 26 feels bad when his Amazon order takes more than three days to arrive, or if it has less than 100 ′′likes′′ on Facebook or Instagram.

Think of everyone on the planet born in 1900. How did they endure all of that? When you were a kid in 1985 and didn’t think your 85 year old grandparent understood how hard school was. And how mean that kid in your class was. Yet they survived through everything listed above. Perspective is an amazing art. Refined and enlightening as time goes on. Let’s try and keep things in perspective.

In 2021, many of us live in comfort, convenience, access to a variety of entertainment sources at home, and often more than we need. But people always complain about everything.

We have electricity, internet, telephone, food, clean water and a roof. None of this ever existed or was complete before.

But humanity has survived more severe circumstances and never lost the joy of life.

It’s okay, calmly live, share with those who are more difficult than you. Then we will overcome those momentarily struggles!

