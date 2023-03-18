IIG Vietnam partners with College Board to implement international standardized exams

HCMC – Local testing and educational quality accrediting organization IIG Vietnam has partnered with the College Board to provide Vietnamese students with international standardized courses and assessments, including the SAT, PSAT and Advanced Placement (AP) exams.

IIG Vietnam will establish and manage SAT, PSAT and AP test centers in Vietnam authorized by the College Board, in addition to regular outreach activities, information sharing and materials provision between the two organizations.

SAT, PSAT and AP Exams are globally recognized and hold significant value for students looking to study in Vietnam, the U.S. and around the world.

The partnership is expected to connect students in Vietnam with higher education opportunities and provide local teachers, counselors and administrators with access to high-quality international educational training programs.

The College Board plans to expand the access of SAT, PSAT and AP testing centers in major cities and other provinces of Vietnam, according to Rushi Sheth, vice president -international at the College Board.

The SAT is a college and university admissions test accepted at all U.S. colleges and recognized at over 4,000 institutions globally. Students take the SAT as a step towards post-secondary education.

The PSAT, primarily intended for 8th to 11th grade students, is a preliminary test to prepare students for the SAT, with the format elements designed similar to those found on the SAT.

AP is recognized for admissions by universities in the U.S. and many countries. It allows students to complete university-level work while still in high school and potentially earn college credit upon completion of exams, serving as a bridge between the high school and university environments.