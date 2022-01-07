IHG Hotels and Resorts operates four more properties in Vietnam

IHG Hotels and Resorts has signed an agreement with Sun Hospitality Group to add four properties comprising a total of 2,709 rooms in Vietnam.

The deal will see IHG open hotels under its Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn and Voco brands.

Holiday Inn Resort Yoko Park Onsen will be situated in Quang Hanh, around a 30-minute drive to Halong City and 45 minutes to Van Don International airport.

Scheduled to open in 2026, the 616-room hotel will be built “against a stunning natural landscape of limestone mountains and natural hot springs”, with features including four restaurants and bars, an outdoor rooftop swimming pool, spa facilities with indoor and outdoor onsen (hot springs), a gym and a sports and activity centre.

The wider resort will also offer themed baths, a mini water park, a retail village, wellness and dining venues, and outdoor experiences including mountain hiking.

Meanwhile the agreement will also see three hotels opens in the Ba Na Hills Entertainment Complex in the mountains of Danang, including the 602-room Crowne Plaza Danang Ba Na Hills, the 843-room Holiday Inn Resort Danang Ba Na Hills and the 648-room Voco Danang Ba Na Hills.

These properties are also set to open in 2026 within the development which has been nicknamed “the French village in the clouds”, and which features the world’s longest nonstop cable car ride.

Facilities across the three hotels will include restaurants and bars, 2,000 sqm of meeting and events space, a mountain-top wedding pavilion, indoor and outdoor pools, kids clubs, fitness centres and a spa.

Ba Na Hills currently welcomes around five million visitors annually, with the aim of doubling this to ten million with five years following the completion of phase two of the project.

IHG has previously partnered with Sun Hospitality Group on the Intercontinental Danang Sun Peninsula Resort.

Commenting on the news Serena Lim, vice president, development, South East Asia and Korea, IHG, said:

“We’ve always had a fantastic relationship with Sun Group and are delighted to extend it by working with them on these two fantastic destination resort projects. Creating new tourism concepts and assets such as these really showcases the pioneering spirit that is such a great part of our culture and ethos at IHG.

“This marquee portfolio deal is aligned with our plan to grow our estate in Vietnam across all brands. As we work through the recovery, we know that domestic leisure business will be a strong driver of growth in the country. We’re looking to develop a range of destination resort and family-friendly destinations across Vietnam.

“We are extremely proud of being a part of Ba Na Hills – one of the top theme park attractions in the cooling highlands of Danang, and are already looking forward to further opportunities to collaborate with Sun Group and introduce more of our much-loved brands in new and exciting locations in the country.”

IHG currently operates 14 hotels in Vietnam across its Six Senses, Intercontinental, Crowne Plaza and Holiday Inn brands, with a further 15 properties in the pipeline including the Crowne Plaza Danang Waterfront, Regent Phu Quoc, Voco Ma Belle Danang and Holiday Inn Resort Halong Bay.

