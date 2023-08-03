Home » If you’re new to trekking, there are a number of cool locations near Saigon that might interest you
If you’re new to trekking, there are a number of cool locations near Saigon that might interest you

by Linh Vu

If you’re passionate about trekking, now is the perfect time to indulge in this adventure sport that combines tourism and nature exploration. If planning a weekend trek, consider checking out these cool places near Saigon.

Bà Đen Mountain – Tây Ninh (121km from Saigon)

Hội Xuân Núi Bà Đen 2023-Tây Ninh bừng sáng - Báo Tây Ninh Online

Bà Đen Mountain is known as the “roof of the Southeast”.

Bà Đen Mountain has been a popular spot for trekking enthusiasts for quite some time now. It’s located relatively close to Saigon, just 121 km away, and offers breathtaking natural scenery that is perfect for a weekend getaway. Even novice climbers can attempt to conquer this mountain, as it’s not too challenging. There are four main routes to choose from: Pagoda Street, Column Road, Ma Thiên Lãnh Street, and Dốc Đá Trắng Street. Each route presents its unique beauty and is worth experiencing.

Trekking núi Bà Đen sao cho an toàn - iVIVU.com

Depending on the route, there will be different levels of difficulty.

Bà Đen Mountain is also a famous “cloud hunting” place. (Photo: Thanh Nien)

Dinh Mountain – Vũng Tàu (80km from Saigon)

Hành trình trekking núi Dinh chinh phục đỉnh La Bàn

Conquer the top of La Bàn Peak (Compass Peak)

If you’re new to trekking, Dinh Mountain is an excellent option. The terrain is gentle and not too steep, with plenty of stopping points for climbers. Some of the paths are even paved for easy movement. Some visitors even bring along their gear to camp in the Suoi Tien area. The mountain offers stunning natural scenery, including charming mountain views and fresh air. Additionally, some trekking groups get to experience stream bathing and camping.

To ensure safety, people can go in groups or hire a guide. (Photo: Hiking Dinh Mountain)

The natural scenery here is highly appreciated. (Photo: Hiking Dinh Mountain)

Lớn Mountain – Vũng Tàu (112km from Saigon)

Similar to trekking, hiking, and sightseeing are popular activities for those who prefer not to climb. If this is your preference, it is recommended to choose Lớn Mountain over Dinh Mountain as all the routes to the summit are easily accessible without any rough or rocky terrain to navigate. Some visitors even opt to travel by car or motorbike to reach the top.

Lớn Mountain at dawn and dusk are the most beautiful times.

If you enjoy taking walks, Alley 444 on Trần Phú is a great choice. Although the road is narrow, you can enjoy the beautiful scenery of the sea on one side and the mountains on the other. Additionally, there is little traffic, allowing you to take pictures and check in comfortably.

Many people choose to hike to the top of the mountain. (Photo: Saigon Marketing)

Chứa Chan Mountain – Đồng Nai (99km from Saigon)

When it comes to trekking destinations near Saigon, Chứa Chan Mountain is often recommended by many Gen Z individuals. This mountain is the second-highest in the South, following Bà Đen Mountain. It is made up of three bowl-shaped hills that are surrounded by numerous small streams and hidden under lush green trees. The scenery is quite majestic and ideal for cloud-watching and immersing oneself in nature.

The sunrise on Chứa Chan mountain is also very beautiful, everyone should not miss it. (Photo: Trekking & Camping Chứa Chan Mountain)

If you’re planning to climb Chứa Chan mountain, you have two main options: the pagoda road or the electric pole road. The temple road is recommended for those who are new to trekking and prefer an easier, more crowded route. On the other hand, the power pole road is ideal for those with good physical strength who want to challenge themselves and experience nature to its fullest.

There are many people who form groups to explore Chứa Chan Mountain together. (Photo: Trekking & Camping Chứa Chan Mountain)

