Hustle is the only Vietnamese representative to win two awards at Fitness Best Asia Awards 2021

After 2 years of establishment, Hustle Thao Dien has won two categories of Fitness Best Asia Awards 2021 (FBAA): Gym of the year and ROAR Award – Revolution of Asian Regime (Group Workouts).

Boutique fitness is a training model where people can have a truly unique work out experience through a dynamic friendly atmosphere and vibrant routine, and it is on the rise. According to the IHRSA Report, membership of boutique fitness facilities grew by 121% in the 2013-2017 period, while industry-wide only made up 15%. By April 2021, LEK Consulting predicted that boutique studios would rebound slightly faster than traditional gyms once the pandemic is contained.

Realizing there had yet to have a platform to recognise the best in the fitness and wellness industry in Asia, AMC Asia announced the launch of Fitness Best Asia Awards – the first awards ceremony for the region. The annual Asia-focused award celebrates the best of Asia’s fitness and wellness communities, who are continuously upping the ante and inspiring the community to achieve better lifestyles through exercising both the mind and body. Working with 20 prestigious judges from across the nine countries in Asia, Hana Giang Anh – Founder of Inspire Boutique Fitness and Annie Nguyen Rogers – Founder and COO of The A Fitness Clubs Vietnam are Vietnamese representatives to join the panel.

Winning double awards at Fitness Best Asia Awards 2021, Hustle is a boutique fitness facility founded by the duo Javier and Erin in 2017. Carrying a vision of building a community that leads a healthy lifestyle through unique experiences and creating a breakthrough for the Vietnam fitness industry, Hustle joined FBAA 2021.

Based on comprehensive criteria, Hustle Thao Dien is highly appreciated by experts, surpassing competitors from Korea, Hong Kong, Singapore,… in the same category. Thereby excellently becoming the only Vietnamese representative to win two awards Gym of the year and ROAR Award, marking an outstanding milestone after only 2 years of establishment.

A representative of the FBAA 2021 Organizing Committee commented on Hustle’s victory: Hustle’s philosophy “Train with Purpose” delivers motivation to empower and encourage members on their fitness journey. Representing a boutique fitness studio, Hustle is creating workout culture, promoting a balanced lifestyle, with health and wellness, and building a strong community of like-minded people leading a healthy lifestyle altogether, and bringing forward a new and innovative training concept that motivates people to be better. We see Hustle as a promising factor to elevate the fitness industry in Vietnam and Asia.”

