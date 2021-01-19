Hurry-up! This airline is selling $0 plane tickets

Vietravel Airlines, the sixth carrier in Vietnam began selling tickets for commercial flights from 1 a.m. today, January 19, with 50,000 tickets at zero Vietnam dong (excluding taxes and fees), with many other special deals being launched as part of the newest local air carrier’s promotional program.

According to Vietravel Airlines, the company will offer 50,000 zero-dong tickets from January 19 to 25 or until the tickets are sold out.

Every passenger can book tickets on its website www.vietravelairlines.com for commercial flights operated on the HCMC-Hanoi/Phu Quoc/Danang/Nha Trang and Hanoi-Phu Quoc/Danang/Hue routes.

“The first commercial flights of Vietravel Airlines are scheduled to take off on January 25” Vu Duc Bien, CEO of Vietravel Airlines told Vietnam Insider.

The carrier is set to operate 1-2 daily flight(s) on each route and will increase the flight frequency as well as expand its flight network, especially during the upcoming Tet holidays (Lunar New Year).

Aside from launching zero-dong tickets, the carrier is also offering various special deals. For instance, its first customers will receive vouchers and those traveling in groups can get a partial refund.

The carrier has not announced its detailed ticket prices for commercial flights. But its airfare will be lower than that offered by national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines, but will be higher than that of local low-cost carrier Vietjet Air on some routes.

Vietravel Airlines is the first leisure airline in Vietnam. Its fleet comprises two aircraft, with a third one expected to arrive on January 21.