“Hunting” wild mushrooms after the rainy season in Da Lat

After a rainy May, Da Lat does not get much rain in June. However, after nearly a month of rain, the pine woods in Da Lat sprout a variety of natural mushrooms with great nutritional and economic value, attracting tourists as well as locals to the forest to harvest and enjoy the mushrooms.

by Linh Vu
Mushroom-picking activity in Da Lat

Many multicolored mushrooms compete to split the soil and thrive after torrential rains in Da Lat city’s green pine trees. Every year, the mushroom season lasts from April through October. At this time of year, we can find people collecting mushrooms in the pine hills around the city.

Mushroom pickers frequently visit pine hill early in the morning, when the sunlight starts to shine. Many people visit the pine trees of Tuyen Lam Lake, Suoi Vang Lake, Trai Mat Pine Forest, and other locations because of the diversity of delicious mushrooms.

z4385573322425_8604fd9df92a55d3d426762d1813d99a.jpg

There are numerous varieties of mushrooms, arranged by form or flavor, that are widely seen, such as yellow khaki mushroom, caesar mushroom, coral mushroom, boletus mushroom, shiitake mushroom, and so on, with attractive colors that stand out against the green grass.

ljm1685431800.jpg

Visitors who join the mushroom-picking trip will spend the day strolling through Da Lat’s pine forest, learning to identify edible and toxic mushrooms that grow in this area. Following that, everyone will be guided to seek mushrooms, collect them, choose a suitable site to camp, and rest while waiting to taste wonderful mushroom meals among green pine trees.

Wandering together to pick mushrooms in the middle of the forest with the scent of dirt and pine resin, seeing the morning sunshine through raindrops left on the leaves will provide tourists with a wonderful memory that will leave them feeling relaxed and light.

