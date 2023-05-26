Hundreds of Southern gardeners bring fruit to Ho Chi Minh City for sale

Within the framework of the festival, there is also a competition for businesses, orchard owners, and cooperatives, aimed at connecting them with major distributors.

So far, 365 orchards from 9 provinces and cities have registered to participate, with a total of 420 entries. Among them, dragon fruit has the highest number of registrations with 110 entries, followed by oranges with 70 entries, and mangoes with 65 entries.

According to a representative from Suoi Tien, during the 3-month festival held in 2019 (before the Covid-19 pandemic), approximately 1 million visitors participated. However, this year, due to ongoing economic difficulties, Suoi Tien expects the number of attendees to reach 80-90% compared to the 2019 results.

Mr. Le Truong Hien Hoa, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism, also mentioned that this year’s festival not only brings together regions within the country but also involves countries from around the world.

According to Mr. Hoa, in addition to the events organized during the summer, the city is also offering packages to encourage visitors to stay longer and spend more in Ho Chi Minh City. He expects that in July, new events such as a river-themed event will be organized to highlight the city’s river tourism.

According to statistics provided by Mr. Hoa, the number of visitors to Ho Chi Minh City has been increasing since the beginning of the year and has exceeded the set targets.

“Especially, tourism revenue in the first quarter has exceeded 30% of the plan. This indicates an increase in customer spending. It is also the city’s main objective. Therefore, tourism products in the city are always prepared in terms of services and value to provide visitors with better experiences and encourage higher spending, thereby increasing the city’s tourism revenue,” he said.

