Hundreds of pupils play games to experience financial management skills at Cha-Ching Festival

More than 800 pupils and parents were present at Ly Tu Trong Primary School – Hoa Binh city, Hoa Binh province to attend the Cha-Ching Festival, a financial education event for children held for 2 consecutive years. The event was where 20 of the most excellent pupils participated in the Final Round competition of “Smart Kids – Smart Money” contest, while the audiences had the opportunity to enjoy practical games on financial management.

Following the first year’s success in Ha Noi, Cha-Ching Festival 2023 continues to be held, expanding the scope to Hoa Binh province. The event was within the framework of the Cha-Ching financial education project, implemented in Vietnam by Co., Ltd. Prudential Vietnam (Prudential) and Junior Achievement Vietnam (JA Vietnam). At the festival, more than 800 pupils, parents, and teachers at primary schools in Hoa Binh, Hung Yen and Ha Noi City practiced financial management skills in 4 topics: Earn, Save, Spend and Donate. The games were designed to build on the basic financial literacy that pupils have been taught according to the Cha-Ching syllabus in the last school year.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Marc Fancy – Executive Director of Prudence Foundation stated: “Money management is one of the vital life skills for the younger generation. In Vietnam, we take pride in having empowered tens of thousands of children to be confident and understand the true value of money through the implementation of the Cha-Ching syllabus. However, what is truly noteworthy is that Cha-Ching has successfully facilitated effective communication among parents, teachers, and children regarding financial matters by employing uncomplicated yet captivating educational resources.”

Compared to last year, this year’s Cha-Ching festival also featured the online game Cha-Ching Money Adventure. This game can be directly experienced on the website or by scanning the QR code on mobile devices. Children are extremely excited to play and learn 4 basic financial management skills: Earn, Save, Spend and Donate.

Particularly this year, the event also dedicated a booth for parents, teachers, and pupils to “Whisper to Cha-Ching”. This was where organisers received thoughts and feedback from parents, teachers, and pupils when they explored information about financial management. Parents and teachers were equipped with sufficient knowledge to deliver better communication when it comes to financial topics that are dull and confusing for young children.

The highlight of Cha-Ching Festival was the final round of “Smart Kids – Smart Money” contest – an exciting competition of the 20 most talented children from 5 schools, surpassing 9000 contestants. The challenge was to apply Cha-Ching’s 4 financial management skills (Earn, Save, Spend, and Donate) to raise funds for the disadvantaged. The competition encouraged pupils to harness their entrepreneurial spirit, be creative and make positive contributions to the community by confidently showcasing their unique ideas. Not only was it a useful playground for children in financial education, but the program also supported them to develop soft skills such as presentation, teamwork, critical thinking, and time management.

Mrs. Doan Bich Ngoc – CEO of JA Vietnam expressed: “90% of the pupils shared that they are interested in Cha-Ching program, and the knowledge obtained is very useful in everyday life. They have made great efforts and have applied the knowledge obtained through the program into projects, and practical solutions in real life to support the community.”

Initiated by Prudence Foundation – the Community Investment Fund in Asia, implemented by Prudential Vietnam for the past 4 years, the Cha-Ching project has achieved remarkable success, reaching 78000 pupils and 2100 teachers from 210 schools nationwide. Since then, the project has played a key role in building a solid financial foundation for young generations, helping them to successfully pursue their future goals, and contributing to creating a responsible community from responsible and knowledgeable individuals. Not only does the project support teachers in teaching, but it also encourages parents to accompany their children and continue the learning process at home through the diverse, vividly designed, and suitable school kit for all ages. Throughout the Cha-Ching project, Prudential has been extending the aspiration of young Vietnamese generations, contributing together for the common good of the community.