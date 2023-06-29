Hundreds of ducks “cause a scene” on Trung Luong – My Thuan Highway

On June 29, hundreds of ducks unexpectedly flooded the Trung Luong – My Thuan highway (Tien Giang), causing major traffic problems for numerous cars.

Many automobiles had to hit on their brakes and halt on the road in order to avoid this situation.

Accordingly, the event took place on the route between Trung Luong and My Thuan. A large group of hundreds of ducks suddenly surged out into the center of the highway from the wayside. The ducks pulled out more and more and ran on the road.

A short while later, a young man from the sideway rapidly climbed over the talus, hurried to the center of the road, and waved his hand to herd the ducks back to the side.

A number of other vehicles on the Trung Luong – My Thuan highway were forced to slow down and halt the vehicle on the road as a result of the unexpected occurrence in order to wait for the ducks to be herded.

@vtv.vn