Hundreds of businesses in Ho Chi Minh City have launched incentive programs to welcome tourists

Ho Chi Minh City started implementing the program “Welcome to Ho Chi Minh City ” to invite tourists back after a two-year hiatus due to the epidemic.

According to information from Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism, the communication campaign “Welcome to Ho Chi Minh City” will be carried out from now until September 2022 with a series of tourism promotion events. , festivals and discount programs, giving services to tourists.

One of the highlight events is that tomorrow (April 8), Ho Chi Minh City will welcome a group of 130 American tourists to visit. This is a large international tourist group coming during the time the city launched the program to welcome visitors.

Along with that is a series of events taking place over many months such as Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Festival, food festival, international marathon, exchanges with Michelin-starred international chefs, Southern fruit festival, Flower Festival , Saigon Bread Festival, etc.

According to the Department of Tourism, in response to the city’s program, hundreds of businesses have also launched incentive programs to attract tourists back after the pandemic.

In which, travel businesses offer dozens of city tours with promotional prices from 699,000 to 1,080,000 VND. Many attractions such as Ao Dai Museum, Saigon Skydeck Bitexco also offer reduced ticket prices for visitors.

With the hotel block, many hotels will reduce the price of accommodation services from 20% to 73%. In which, Muong Thanh Luxury Hotel reduced 73%, Ramana reduced 50%, Continental reduced 40%, 6 hotels including Sofitel Saigon, Pullman Saigon, Hôtel Des Arts Saigon – MGallery, Novotel Saigon, Ibis Saigon Airport, Ibis Saigon South belong to Accor Group offers 20% discount on room rates.

A series of restaurants, confectionery chains, shopping malls, etc. also reduced prices from 10% to nearly 50% to respond to Ho Chi Minh City’s program to welcome back visitors.

@ Saigon Times

