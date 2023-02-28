Hue Traditional Craft Festival takes place along Perfume River

Hue Traditional Craft Festival 2023 is a space for displaying, performing, and introducing traditional handicraft products of Hue, domestic localities, and international cities.

Opening of the traditional craft festival. Photo: Dien Quang.

On February 28th, the Organizing Committee of the Hue Traditional Craft Festival 2023 announced the festival program with the theme of “Quintessence of Vietnamese Craftsmanship”. The main space of the festival will stretch along both banks of the Perfume River and many other areas in Hue city.

The festival also includes a food festival with the theme of “Quintessence of Bun Craft”; opening ceremony, cultural and artistic exchange programs between Hue city and cooperative and twinned cities within the country and internationally.

The highlight program is the street parade festival with many art troupes from domestic and foreign countries. The performance of actors and artists along the central streets of Hue city with unique and dynamic acts is the highlight of the festival.

In addition, the festival also features meticulously staged art programs such as the “Perfume River Tribute Festival – Floating Flower Boats on the River” (April 30th evening); “Bach Nghe Ancestral Worship Ceremony and Procession” (5:00 PM on May 5th); and the “Closing Ceremony Art Program” (May 5th evening).

Community participation activities will contribute to making the Hue Traditional Craft Festival more vibrant, including the Thuan An Beach Festival, creative handicraft space; and artistic performance programs such as human chess competition, folk games, dance sport, etc.

@Zing News