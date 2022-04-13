Hue reopens to tourism with a series of remarkable events

Hue tourism is expected to attract a large number of tourists, creating a basis for tourism to reopen in a sustainable way with events held throughout the two major holidays this month.

According to information from Thua Thien Hue Department of Tourism, from April 8 to 11, 2022, the total number of tourists to Thua Thien Hue is estimated at 35,000, of which the total number of guests staying is estimated at 22,600. Total revenue is estimated at 41 billion VND.

“The average occupancy of tourist accommodation establishments is 65%. During the two days of April 9 and 10, most of the coastal resort hotels, hot mineral springs, some hotels in the center of Hue city have an approximate capacity of 90%, even full rooms. Particularly, the number of visitors to Hue monuments on April 9, 10 and 11 fluctuates at over 5,000-7,000 arrivals/day”. According to Nguyen Van Phuc, deputy director of Thua Thien Hue Department of Tourism.

One of the reasons is that from April 1 to the end of June 1, 2022, Hue Monuments Conservation Center reduced 50% of ticket prices for tour guides at relic sites for groups from 20 people or more; 50% discount on tickets for Nha Nhac and royal dance performances at Duyet Thi Duong Theater – Hue Citadel.

In addition, Thua Thien Hue Department of Tourism in collaboration with Nam Chau Commercial Tourism Joint Stock Company welcomed the 2022 Trans-Vietnam Caravan Delegation called “Prosperity Journey 2022”.

The delegation consisted of 250 people who were consultants of Siberian Wellness Group, using 70 4-seat and 7-seat tourist cars, departing from Tuyen Quang province (April 2, 2002) passing through many provinces and cities: Hanoi; Quang Ninh; Hai Phong; Thai Binh; Nam Dinh; Ninh Binh; Thanh Hoa; Nghe An, Ha Tinh, Quang Binh; Quang Tri and arrived in Hue city on the afternoon of April 7.

On the morning of April 8, the group visited the relics of the ancient capital of Hue, then continued their journey to Da Nang and the southern provinces, until April 19, ending the journey in Ca Mau province.

The VnExpress Marathon Imperial Hue 2022 attracting 4,700 people from 63 provinces and cities across the country who competed in different distances has also contributed to attracting visitors to the ancient capital.

Also during this time, an alliance of 4 travel companies in Hue launched a service to enjoy the Huong River on a yacht called “Afternoon Tea on the Huong River” – to bring locals and tourists to the island. The ancient capital adds a new and unique experience.

The journey starts from boat wharf 5 Le Loi, upstream Huong Giang, passing through villages and watching the flow of people on both sides of the river, famous for Phu Mong and Kim Long villages.

According to the Hue tourism industry, during the end of April and the beginning of May, the number of visitors to Hue will be even larger when on the one hand Hue organizes a series of events, on the other hand, guests will come to Hue for a holiday and stay for a long ceremony.

Specifically, Hue will put into operation the Hue Imperial Citadel night street starting from the evening of April 22 with the operation time on the evening of every Friday and Saturday. Night street will be piloted at 2 streets Le Huan and August 23, activities in the night street to meet the needs of experiencing and learning about Hue culture through activities simulating Nguyen Dynasty festivals, art folklore, street festival activities, shopping for Hue specialties, exchanging cultural activities with the community, discovering Hue cuisine of tourists and locals.

Together with Hoang Thanh Night Street, the Ancient Capital will bring Truong Dinh Night Food Street into operation on the occasion of the International Labor Day and National Day to connect cultural spaces in the north and south of the Huong River, creating a unique highlight for tourism, attracting the participation of people and tourists in order to contribute to stimulating tourism and service demand.

In addition, Hue Kite Festival 2022 will be held with art performances of kite flying, display and experience of Hue kite making from April 16 to April 23 within the framework of Hue Festival 2022.

The A Luoi highland festival will take place from April 29 to May 1 with a re-enactment of the Deng offering ceremony of the Ta Oi ethnic group, or a traditional food festival of ethnic minorities and many other activities.

The People’s Committee of Hue City has just issued a plan to organize the Thuan An Bien Festival called 2022, which will take place from April 28 to May 2, 2022. This is one of the big events for Hue city to stimulate tourism, promote promotion to tourists after the Covid-19 pandemic and respond to Hue Festival 2022 in association with the four-season festival orientation.

Taking place in 5 days, Thuan An Bien Festival calling in 2022 has many special and attractive activities and events such as: The opening ceremony art program with the theme “Shimmering Sea Calling”, the bamboo boat race on the sea, Beer Festival, Kite Festival and community kite flying activities, beach soccer tournament, folk game activities, etc.

@ Saigon Times

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

Email

