Hue puts into operation open-top bus for tourism

At least 10 open-top buses will be put into use from September 1, providing transport services for tourists in Thua Thien Hue province.

A 2-story, open-air bus is testing around Hue city. Photo: Nhan Nguyen

Of the 10 convertible buses mentioned above, there are three double-decker, open-air buses and seven single-decker, open-air buses operated by two companies.

The pilot for these types of open-top tourist buses will be carried out until the Law on Road Traffic (amended) is promulgated and takes effect or until the end of December 31, 2025, according to information from the Tourism Promotion Information Center (Thua Thien Hue Department of Tourism) provided to the press. This is the first time Hue has put this service into serving guests day and night.

Chairman of the People’s Committee of Thua Thien Hue province assigned the Department of Transport to lead and guide Vietnam – Hanoi Tourism Joint Stock Company and agencies to complete the procedures for licensing and testing two-story bus from August 25 to 30, 2022 before operating, officially exploiting on September 1.

Previously, Vietnam – Hanoi Tourism Joint Stock Company sent an official dispatch to the People’s Committee of Thua Thien Hue province with a proposal on the plan to open a pilot route to transport tourists by double-decker bus in the province with the goal of successfully building a tourism product to serve the public interest and contribute to the promotion of tourism images, creating a highlight to attract domestic and foreign tourists when coming to Hue city.

Accordingly, the parties will build routes with high-quality service; reasonable and convenient connection route between attractions, tourism and historical sites and scenic spots of Hue city to promote and develop tourism. Arrange pick-up and drop-off stops convenient for passengers to access historical sites, scenic spots, sightseeing spots…

The vehicle has its own design, special logo, and comfortable and convenient seating arrangement so that passengers can enjoy the scenery with an open and relaxing space. There is an automatic tour guide information system integrated with GPS, standardized content with many optional languages ​​to introduce customers to the historical and traditional cultural significance of tourist attractions…

Duong Thi Cong Ly, Director of Vietnam – Hanoi Tourism Joint Stock Company, Hue branch, said that there will be three pilot routes for this tourist transport service by double-decker, open-roofed specialized cars. It is the “city tour – Hue heritage journey” with 12 stops, operating during the day from 8:00 to 17:20 daily with a frequency of 40 minutes/time.

The other two routes are “City tour – city center” and “Hue night view route”.

Smaller open-top buses are also being tested to serve tourists in Hue from Sep 1. Photo: Ha Nguyen

Besides the three open-top buses, Mr. Tran Huu Thuy Giang, Chief of Office of Thua Thien Hue Provincial People’s Committee, said that seven single-story, open-air cars (smaller) are expected by the passenger car joint stock company. The exploitation of Hanoi will also put it into service for tourists from September 1. “These cars are being painted in Hue’s signature purple color and will be tested from August 25 before being put into use on September 1,” said Mr. Giang.

In the first 7 months of the year, Thua Thien Hue province welcomed nearly 1.1 million tourists, of which more than half stayed overnight at hotels in the province. Total revenue from tourism in this period is more than VND 2,200 billion.

@ Saigon Tiep Thi