Hue Monuments Center explains why customers wait in line to buy tickets

Many tourists visiting the Hue Imperial City have been frustrated with long queues to purchase tickets since the introduction of electronic ticketing.

On May 4th, the Hue Monuments Conservation Center issued a statement explaining the situation, in response to numerous complaints from visitors.

According to the Hue Monuments Conservation Center, during the recent April 30th and May 1st holidays, the center received the highest number of visitors ever, with a peak of 24,313 visitors on May 1st.

The ticketing, reception, sales, and control at tourist sites had been planned and prepared beforehand. However, due to the sudden increase in the number of visitors, the ticketing system was unable to meet all the demands at a certain point, resulting in waiting times for customers.

The conservation center acknowledged that some customers had to wait during the ticket verification process as the verification team had to coordinate with the ticket sales team to provide the best solution for visitors. Additionally, the center also received information that some customers who purchased tickets through the electronic system did not receive the QR code after payment.

In this situation, the Heritage Conservation Center has issued an apology and promised to make improvements. “We are making efforts to improve the ticketing system and ticket control to better serve tourists in the future. Regarding feedback on the lack of enthusiastic support from Center staff for visitors, we will conduct inspections and make corrections to provide the best experiences for customers and travel companies,” said a representative from the Heritage Conservation Center.

Tourists visit Hue Citadel. Photo: Dien Quang.

Previously, many tourists complained about having to wait in long lines under the hot sun to buy tickets to visit the Imperial City when they arrived in Hue during the holiday. They believed that the electronic ticketing system was too complicated and staffs were slow in their operations, leading to a situation where tourists had to wait for a long time.

According to Zing’s report on the morning of May 2, there were thousands of tourists visiting the area around Hue Imperial City. Many people had to queue in long lines in front of the electronic ticket sales point at the Ngo Mon Gate.

Having waited for a long time, Mr. N.V.H. from Hanoi said that waiting under the hot sun made everyone in his family tired. “I have been waiting for almost 15 minutes and it’s still not my turn. There are still long lines of tourists behind me,” he said frustratedly.

@Zing News