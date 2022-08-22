Hue invests 100 billion VND to build pedestrian streets

Hai Ba Trung is expected to become a new pedestrian street besides Hue Imperial City Night Street, Chu Van An – Vo Thi Sau – Pham Ngu Lao Pedestrian Street.

The People’s Committee of Hue City (Thua Thien – Hue) has just made a decision on approving the investment project and the plan to select a contractor to build the “Renovate Hai Ba Trung Street” project into a modern pedestrian street, with many entertainment facilities.

The goal of the project is to form a walking city combined with existing commercial areas and exploit commercial services of the people to form a bustling neighborhood at night, entertainment at night for visitors. This is a new pedestrian street next to Hue Imperial Citadel Night Street, Chu Van An – Vo Thi Sau – Pham Ngu Lao Pedestrian Street.

Hai Ba Trung Street is home to many restaurants, hotels, and cinemas. This is a place where people and tourists come to enjoy nightlife in Hue.

The project is invested by the Investment and Construction Project Management Board of Hue City with a total capital of nearly 100 billion VND, the length of the pedestrian street is 850 m, is expected to start construction in September 2022.

The pedestrian street will have many recreational facilities for visitors. Photo: Hue City People’s Committee.

The project is divided into 3 areas, including zone A (from Phan Dinh Phung street to Nguyen Hue street) which will implement many items such as paving stone pavement, concrete pavement, improving technical infrastructure, infrastructure underground low voltage electrical system; renew the electrical system for street and sidewalk lighting with LED lights, arrange tree umbrellas and parking lots.

Zone B (from Nguyen Hue Street to Ngo Quyen Street) will arrange public utility points such as information boards at both ends of the route, service information counters combined with portable toilets, mobile service cars, covered seating module, pavilion combined with light accents, embellishing the park.

Area C (from Ngo Quyen Street to Hanoi Street) will pave the sidewalk, concrete pavement, invest in a CCTV system, arrange tree plots according to the design.

Hai Ba Trung pedestrian street. Photo: Google Maps.

