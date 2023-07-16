Hue installs AI cameras to control violations and frauds in public places

In particular, for driver’s license examination points, the AI camera model will help timely detect fraudulent behaviors.

According to the leaders of the People’s Committee of TT-Hue province, this model will improve management efficiency, law enforcement, and contribute to staff reduction for various agencies and units in the province.

Leading a working delegation from the Government to Hue province in mid-May 2023, Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Manh Hung assessed that this locality has made significant progress and has excellent models in digital transformation.

Alongside efforts to enhance technical systems and infrastructure for smart urban development, the People’s Committee of the province has also collaborated with the Ministry of Public Security to implement tasks under Project 06.

To date, the province has deployed and gradually expanded 21 out of 26 models under Project 06, of which 9 models have been completed, 12 models are being implemented, and solutions are being developed for 5 models.

Through the implementation process, the models have proven effective and brought practical values and benefits to people and businesses. In terms of benefits for the local residents, the province has completed the collection of dossiers and issuance of citizen identification cards for 100% of residents, as well as collected over 535,000 electronic identity verification profiles (achieving over 50%).

The province has implemented non-cash payments for beneficiaries using state budget funds (through the “Managing Social Security Programs via VNeID” model) in 137 out of 141 communes, wards, and towns, achieving a rate of 97.16%.

For organizations and businesses, Hue province has piloted the use of chip-reading devices on citizen identification cards at notary offices and mobile verification devices to authenticate customer identities at pawnshop service establishments.

This method has helped these establishments obtain information about customers’ identification cards, ensuring transparency and accuracy in notarization, certification, and pawn contracts.

Especially in June, Hue province also piloted accommodation management software (ASM software) at 15 accommodation facilities and 3 medical facilities.

To date, the software has updated over 10,000 check-in information for guests, helping establishments monitor and manage residents, reducing time and cost for document storage. The application of accommodation management software has contributed to improving the state’s management efficiency in terms of security, residence, tourism, and healthcare in the area.

@Vietnamnet