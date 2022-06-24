Hue Festival is back, estimated to welcome 200,000 visitors

Hue Festival 2022 stands out with the elaborately choreographed opening program, combining sound effects and artistic fireworks, which is expected to bring special emotions to visitors.

Hue Festival week with the theme “Cultural heritage with integration and development” takes place from June 25 to June 30 with 8 main programs and many sideline activities.

Hue Festival 2022 is considered an opportunity for Thua Thien – Hue tourism industry to recover after more than 2 years of being heavily affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

What’s special about Hue Festival 2022?

Huynh Tien Dat, Director of Hue Festival Center, said that this year’s event was held in the context of Hue City’s expansion of administrative boundaries, the whole province striving to 2025 to build and develop Thua Thien – Hue into a central city.

According to the representative of the organizers, the highlight of the week is the opening art program that takes place at 8 pm on June 25 at Ngo Mon Square.

“The show is elaborately choreographed, combining sound effects, advanced lighting technology and artistic fireworks, which is expected to bring the audience unforgettable emotions,” said Mr. Dat.

Hot air balloon festival at Hue Festival 2022.

In addition to the art show opening on the evening of June 25 at Ngo Mon, Hue Festival 2022 has domestic and international art troupes performing every night at the stages of Quoc Tu Giam, Beer Quoc Hoc, Con Da Vien, Park 3/2, Nguyen Dinh Chieu pedestrian street and Go Lim bridge.

“Through the theme of the opening night, we will introduce to tourists near and far a fresh Thua Thien – Hue, expressing the aspiration to rise up”, said Mr. Nguyen Thanh Binh, Vice Chairman of Thua Thien – Hue Provincial People’s Committee.

An estimated 200,000 visitors come to Hue

After 10 times being held, Hue Festival has become an international brand with a large scale and high artistic quality. Previously, Hue Festival 2018 attracted more than 1.2 million visitors.

Street festivals during the festival will attract a large number of visitors. Photo: Dien Quang.

Due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, Thua Thien – Hue had to postpone the Festival 2020 and move it to 2022. Many international tourist markets are still recovering slowly after the epidemic, so this local tourism industry predicts fewer visitors to attend.

Accordingly, the Department of Tourism of Thua Thien – Hue province estimates that about 200,000 visitors will participate in events at Hue Festival 2022 week.

In order to thoughtfully welcome tourists attending the festival, the Department of Tourism has directed and guided service-tourism businesses, accommodation establishments to decorate and upgrade facilities and equipment, increase auxiliary services, provide information, create favorable conditions for guests.

In addition, the locality also mobilized travel businesses to build tour products associated with activities and events of Hue Festival; have a plan for new recruitment and professional training of human resources of the units in order to best serve tourists.

The Department of Tourism also organizes many training courses for employees in the tourism industry such as guides, drivers, community tour groups in the area, to ensure a civilized, safe and friendly tourism environment, serving domestic and foreign delegations throughout the festival period.

Mr. Nguyen Van Phuc, Director of Thua Thien – Hue Department of Tourism, said that the unit has actively developed a plan to strengthen the inspection, examination and rectification of business and service activities in the area, requires businesses to register prices, publicly list prices and not arbitrarily increase prices or force prices to stabilize service prices and maintain service quality.

