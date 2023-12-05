Hue among the top Asian destinations to visit in 2024

Experts from Travel + Leisure consider Hue as an “ideal destination for relaxation” when visiting Vietnam, with the best time to visit being from January to April.

The American travel magazine recommends travelers to explore the imperial city of Hue, discover the tombs of the Nguyen dynasty kings, and visit sacred pagodas such as Thien Mu Pagoda, Tu Dam Pagoda, and Huyen Khong Son Thuong Pagoda. Taking a boat trip on the Perfume River, listening to traditional Hue music, and admiring the picturesque natural scenery along both riverbanks are also fascinating experiences when in Hue.

Additionally, tourists can visit a brewery, go camping, trekking, and enjoy waterfall baths at Voi Stream. The Hoi Quyen Arena, a unique historical site where battles between elephants and tigers took place under the Nguyen dynasty, is another must-visit location in the area.

From Hue, travelers can easily visit Da Nang, a famous tourist city. If you plan to visit the ancient capital in June, you can combine it with enjoying impressive performances at the Da Nang International Fireworks Festival.

According to Travel + Leisure magazine, the destinations in Asia offer a combination of attractive elements for a trip, such as tropical rainforests, towering mountain peaks, sacred ancient temples, bustling cities, pristine beaches, and colorful festivals.

In addition, the magazine suggests other destinations on the list, including Palawan (Philippines), Takayama (Japan), the Red Sea (Saudi Arabia), Incheon (South Korea), Pak Chong (Thailand), Zhangjiajie (China), Saint John Island (Singapore), Kratie (Cambodia), Cameron Highlands (Malaysia), Mirissa (Sri Lanka), Meghalaya (India), Ras Al Khaimah (UAE), and Taipei (Taiwan).

Travel + Leisure, renowned for its World’s Best Awards, annually ranks airports, cities, hotels, cruise ships, and islands based on reader surveys.

@Znews.vn