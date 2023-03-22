Hue activates hundreds of free toilet points

To build a “civilized, friendly, safe, and rich in cultural identity” tourism environment, Hue city has provided 138 free public restroom locations to serve tourists.

Recently, the People’s Committee of Hue City (Thua Thien-Hue province) launched a program to jointly build the tourism environment in Hue, with the highlight being the activation of hundreds of free public restrooms to serve tourists.

More than a month of pilot implementation, so far, Hue City has mobilized 138 points of free toilets to serve tourists.

Mr. Phan Thien Dinh – Member of the Provincial Party Standing Committee, Secretary of Hue City Party Committee, said that after one month of piloting, the locality has mobilized 138 free public restroom locations on 56 routes in 13 central wards that regularly have many tourist activities.

The city has also mobilized funding for signage directing visitors to free public restrooms from socialization sources, printing and handing them over to localities for simultaneous installation, officially putting 138 free public restroom locations into operation on March 18th and 19th.

Free toilet spots are mainly implemented on tourist streets

“Our expectation is to have 300-500 free public restroom locations for tourists put into operation before the opening of the Hue Traditional Craft Festival 2023 on April 28th,” Mr. Phan Thien Dinh shared.

According to the leaders of Hue City People’s Committee, the locality is currently investing in building public restrooms in the Eo Bau Nam Xuong, Eo Bau Nam Thang areas (in the southern part of the Hue Citadel) and the Ben Me Park area (on the north bank of the Perfume River), the park near Truong Tien Bridge (on the south bank of the Perfume River)…

In addition, the city will continue to invest in the construction and renovation of other public restrooms across the city.

In the coming time, Hue City will coordinate with the Department of Tourism, Tourism Association, Provincial Enterprise Association, and Young Entrepreneurs Association to launch a wide-ranging campaign in businesses, commercial establishments, and residents in the area.

Hue City has designed a guide model and will donate it to participating establishments to attach the “free public restroom” sign from the end of March to facilitate tourists’ identification. The city will update the information system of free public restroom locations that meet the standards to introduce to tourists.

