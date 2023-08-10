HP’s Commitment to Enriching Lives: Advancing Climate Action and Empowering Communities in Vietnam

HP releases its 22nd annual Sustainable Impact Report showcasing the company’s progress in driving positive change across its Sustainable Impact strategy.

HP Vietnam has achieved significant milestones through local initiatives to advance climate action, gender equality and digital equity.

HP Inc. has recently released its Sustainable Impact Report 2022, a comprehensive overview of the company’s progress in driving positive change across its Sustainable Impact strategy. The report details the company’s progress toward comprehensive and bold environmental and social impact agendas though climate change actions, worker empowerment, school construction for underprivileged children, and the advancement of gender equality. In particular, HP has:

Reduced its absolute carbon emissions by 18% since 2019 which brings the company closer to its goal of achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2040.

Reduced single-use plastic packaging by 55% compared to 2018.

Counteracted deforestation for 32% of all paper used in HP products and services toward the goal of 100%.

Accelerated digital equity for more than 21 million people on the path to 150 million by 2030.

“For more than 80 years, HP has prided itself on being a high-performing, purpose-driven company that, through the technology we create and the values we uphold, contributes to a better future. I am immensely proud of the work our teams are doing to strengthen this legacy. Today, our Sustainable Impact vision is deeply embedded into the way we operate as an organization, innovate our products and services, and invest in our people to help them reach their full potential,” stated Nguyen Minh Duc, General Director of HP Vietnam and SEA Emerging Countries.

Climate Action: Leading the Charge in Environmental Stewardship

As a responsible corporate citizen, HP has been at the forefront of driving climate action. HP Vietnam, in line with this commitment, has implemented several initiatives to reduce its environmental impact and contribute to a low-carbon economy.

Reduction in Product and Packaging Waste : HP has successfully introduced more than 20 new packaging innovation projects that reduced the company’s environmental impact, in particular, single-use plastic packaging reduced by 55 to 99 grams/unit in 2022, compared to the baseline year of 2018. This reduction contributes to HP’s global efforts to minimize plastic waste.

: HP has successfully introduced more than 20 new packaging innovation projects that reduced the company’s environmental impact, in particular, single-use plastic packaging reduced by 55 to 99 grams/unit in 2022, compared to the baseline year of 2018. This reduction contributes to HP’s global efforts to minimize plastic waste. Greenhouse Gas Emissions Reduction: HP has set an ambitious target of reducing 50% of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2030 and achieving net-zero GHG emissions by 2040. In 2022, HP implemented 77 low- or no-cost operational changes and 15 capital-funded energy conservation projects that are projected to reduce future annual energy consumption by 9,416 MWh.

HP has set an ambitious target of reducing 50% of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2030 and achieving net-zero GHG emissions by 2040. In 2022, HP implemented 77 low- or no-cost operational changes and 15 capital-funded energy conservation projects that are projected to reduce future annual energy consumption by 9,416 MWh. Forest Restoration and Conservation: One of HP’s strategies involves an expanded partnership with World Wildlife Fund (WWF) and other NGOs to address the potential impacts on forests from printing with HP printers.

One of HP’s strategies involves an expanded partnership with World Wildlife Fund (WWF) and other NGOs to address the potential impacts on forests from printing with HP printers. In 2022 through partnerships with a local NGO – Sống Foundation, HP Vietnam has contributed to reforestation efforts, including the donation and planting of 2,237 trees in Soc Trang and Ninh Thuan provinces through the Green Happiness and Forest Symphony programs. This initiative not only helps sequester carbon but also supports the preservation of valuable ecosystems.

“HP is deeply committed to climate action and strives to be a leader in driving ambitious and comprehensive initiatives within the industry. As we work towards our vision of becoming the most sustainable and just tech company by 2030, our Sustainable Impact strategy remains the driving force behind our dedication to addressing the greatest global challenges,” stated Nguyen Minh Duc.

Empowered Workers: Championing Rights and Opportunities

HP Vietnam is also dedicated to empowering its own workforce and fostering a culture of diversity, equity, and inclusion. By providing equal opportunities and supporting the personal and professional development of its employees, HP Vietnam creates an inclusive work environment.

Equal Opportunities and Representation: HP Vietnam promotes equal opportunities for all employees, irrespective of gender. Women are well-represented across various departments, including Legal, Finance, HR, and Marketing, accounting for approximately 33.3% of HP Vietnam’s workforce.

HP Vietnam promotes equal opportunities for all employees, irrespective of gender. Women are well-represented across various departments, including Legal, Finance, HR, and Marketing, accounting for approximately 33.3% of HP Vietnam’s workforce. Skill Development and Training: HP Vietnam invests in the skill development of its employees by providing training programs and professional development opportunities. The company emphasizes training to break biases and prepare women for leadership roles. Initiatives such as the Women Impact Network (WIN) and Women in Leadership Lab (WILL) further support women’s career advancement in the technology industry.

Digital Equity: Bridging the Divide and Enriching Lives

HP Vietnam recognizes the importance of digital equity in today’s interconnected world. By bridging the digital divide and enabling access to technology and education, HP Vietnam empowers individuals and communities to thrive in the digital age.

Expanded Access to Technology: HP Vietnam is actively working to expand access to technology in educational settings. Through initiatives such as providing HP Modular Tech Hubs to schools in Southeast Asia, including Vietnam, HP has enabled over 15.000 students to gain access to HP PCs for learning coding and essential digital skills, supporting their educational journey and empowering them for the future.

Currently, HP Vietnam is working with Saigon Children Charity, together with other businesses in Vietnam, to donate and build more schools and computer labs for disadvantaged children in remote areas.