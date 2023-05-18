How Vietnam will approach affluent travelers

Market restructuring, with a focus on high-paying markets, is one of the key contents of Resolution 82, which was recently issued by the Government on May 18, regarding solutions to accelerate the recovery and development of tourism.

Specifically, in Resolution 82/NĐ-CP on the tasks and main solutions to effectively and sustainably promote the recovery and development of tourism, which was issued on May 18, the Government stated that despite the complete reopening since March 15, 2022, Vietnam’s tourism still faces many constraints and existing issues that need to be addressed.

Specifically, there is a lack of legal framework to attract investment in tourism, market strategies and promotion policies have not been timely adjusted to respond to changes; tourism products lack diversity; accommodation, commercial, and transportation services have not formed an economic ecosystem; there is a lack of connectivity in tourism product development; the infrastructure system for resorts, shopping, and event organization is still insufficient and not well-coordinated.

In particular, visa policies for international visitors have some inappropriate aspects, and temporary residence permits have short durations. Promotion and advertising activities for tourism are also limited.

Therefore, with the principle of “Unique products – Professional services – Convenient and simple procedures – Competitive prices – Clean and beautiful environmental hygiene – Safe, civilized, and friendly destinations,” tourism truly becomes a spearhead economic sector and ranks among the top 30 competitive countries in the world. The Government has requested that relevant ministries and sectors implement specific solutions.

Restructuring the tourism market

With the goal of promoting the restructuring of the tourism industry towards professionalism, modernization, quality, and sustainability, the Government has requested the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism to continue implementing the tourism industry restructuring plan, with special emphasis on restructuring the tourist market.

In addition, measures to stimulate the rapid development of the domestic tourism market will be implemented to provide a foundation for short-term breakthrough growth. Effective diversification and exploitation of major international source markets will be prioritized, with a focus on high-paying markets, long-stay resort tourism, and the development of specialized tourism products that leverage Vietnam’s strengths. Research will be enhanced to capture new tourism trends and timely propose appropriate policies.

The Ministry of Planning and Investment will collaborate with the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism to restructure tourism activities in line with Vietnam’s potentials and advantages, responding to global trends and economic fluctuations.

The heads of ministries, government agencies, and bodies under the Government, in coordination with the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the provincial People’s Committees, will propose innovative mechanisms and breakthrough policies to mobilize resources and restructure the tourism industry in order to achieve feasible and effective goals for tourism recovery and development as a spearhead economic sector.

Focus on product and market development; linking tours, routes, and tourist destinations within regions and between regions. Establishing a linkage model among localities with the participation of the national tourism authority and large enterprises.

In particular, local People’s Committees need to diversify tourism forms and products, focusing on linking tourism with other sectors in the value chain, and aligning with sustainable and green development, with the principle of “placing the experience of tourists at the center.”

Simplifying immigration procedures

Regarding attracting international visitors to Vietnam, the Government has requested the Ministry of Public Security to continue improving policies and facilitating immigration, entry, exit, and travel for international visitors. Research, evaluation, and reporting to the Government on expanding the list of countries eligible for electronic visas (e-visas) will be conducted.

Based on that, the Government will propose to the National Assembly to amend the laws on immigration, entry, exit, transit, and residence of foreigners to facilitate the entry of foreigners into Vietnam, ensuring consistency in regulations on issuing e-visas and traditional visas, and extending temporary residence permits for tourists visiting Vietnam