How Vietnam becomes one of six countries with highest COVID-19 vaccination coverage in the world

Vietnam among six countries with highest vaccination coverage, according to a report at a teleconference between the Government and localities on January 5.

The Government said it has constantly adjusted pandemic prevention and control measures in accordance with reality, while developing and promoting the vaccine diplomacy policy along with carrying out the largest ever free vaccination drive, which has brought about the remarkable achievement.

According to a report by Vietnam News Agency, 99.6 percent of people of 18 years old and over have received at least one shot of vaccine and 90.9 of them have been fully inoculated. The ratios among children from 12 to 17 are 85.6 percent and 57 percent.

Prime Minister has assigned the Ministry of Health to coordinate with the Ministry of Education and Training in organizing a survey on COVID-19 vaccinations for children aged from five. He requested health ministry learning from international experience and lessons of localities in the country, and preparing a plan to inoculate children.

The Government leader also required the ministry to urgently implement his instructions on further accelerating the vaccination drive and on the need for imported vaccines to ensure the set target.

On January 6, the Government Office also issued a document requesting the Ministry of Health to early finalize the Government’s draft Resolution on securing vaccines to vaccinate children aged 5 to under 12 to report to the Prime Minister.

The Gov’t required ministries, agencies and localities to prioritize resources for the effective implementation of the COVID-19 prevention and control program and the socio-economic recovery and development program, Vietnam News Agency reported.

